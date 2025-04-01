Mariona Ribas Doesn't Sit Idly By: Her Step Forward in 'Com Si Fos Ahir'

The next episode of Com si fos ahir promises to be as exciting as it is revealing. Among them, Isabel's story stands out, masterfully played by Mariona Ribas, who finds herself facing a complicated situation with her son, Joel.

Isabel, always concerned about her family's well-being, makes a drastic decision. A determination that tests her courage and her ability to fight for what she considers just.

Mariona Ribas Doesn't Sit Idly By

In this episode, Isabel confronts Ferni, a character who has no qualms about using her son for his illicit businesses. After discovering the dangerous situation Joel is in, the protagonist issues a strong threat to Ferni.

If he doesn't stop involving her son in his trafficking activities, she won't hesitate to call the police. This scene highlights Isabel's strength as a mother, capable of doing whatever it takes to protect her son, regardless of the consequences.

Meanwhile, other storylines also offer moments of excitement and reflection. Paz and Joana decide to celebrate life in a special way, organizing a party that becomes a celebration of friendship and shared moments.

Meanwhile, Ángela, played by a prominent actress, plans a trip to Abu Dhabi with Litus during Holy Week. Envy and desires for adventure intertwine when Víctor, who also has his own plans for the holidays, feels left out.

In an emotional twist, Ismael approaches his father to apologize, acknowledging that he feels lost and directionless in life. This moment of vulnerability shows another side of Ismael, moving away from his usual image.

The Next Episode of Com si fos ahir Promises

The episode of Com si fos ahir is a clear example of how the series continues to explore the complexities of family relationships. Isabel faces one of the greatest challenges of her life, proving with her courage that she is willing to protect her family.

Mariona Ribas, in her role as Isabel, continues to shine with a performance that leaves no one indifferent. Leading the audience to connect deeply with her character. This episode promises to keep us glued to the screen, with unexpected twists and emotions running high.