Mario Vaquerizo, Without Alaska and with a New Message: 'I'm Always for Sale'

Mario Vaquerizo has reappeared on social media without Alaska and with a revealing photograph. An Instagram post that the artist has used to share a new and fun message: "I'm always for sale."

Once again, the vocalist of Nancys Rubias has showcased his most eccentric and fun side. But this time, it was for a very special reason: Rafa Spunky's birthday.

| Instagram: @alaskaoficial

This Monday, March 24, was the birthday of Mario Vaquerizo's friend. For the occasion, Alaska's husband has brought back one of the photos this person took of him.

In it, we can see the television collaborator standing on a green trailer in the middle of a road. However, what stands out the most in this image is the for-sale sign hanging from him. A detail that the singer has used to add a touch of humor to the post:

| Instagram, @mariovaquerizooficial

"I'm always for sale, it's something I'm very good at. This photo was taken by the great Rafa Spunky, who is celebrating his birthday today," Mario Vaquerizo stated in his Instagram post.

Besides jokingly stating that he "is always for sale," Mario Vaquerizo wanted to take the opportunity to congratulate his great friend on his latest birthday.

"Congratulations, gem. We're going to have a blast on this tour... You've been warned. Kisses and to many more years, you deserve it," Alaska's husband added.

| Instagram, @mariovaquerizooficial

As expected, Mario Vaquerizo's fun post has not gone unnoticed among his more than 1.2M followers. So much so that many of them have taken the opportunity to reveal their great sense of humor.

"Girl, you're very marketable, what a character you are. Congratulations on the great figure, you're looking fantastic," wrote one user. "I called the phone, and it says he sold the trailer for double because Mario got on it..." another follower stated.

On the other hand, some have used Alaska's husband's post to congratulate Rafa Spunky on his birthday. "Many congratulations, dear Rafa," wrote a user of that social network.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy himself didn't want to miss the opportunity to send some words of thanks to Mario Vaquerizo. "Thanks, buddy! To many more fun trips," the artist stated.