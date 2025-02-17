Mario Vaquerizo Surprises by Acknowledging Bibiana Fernández: 'It's a…'

Mario Vaquerizo has used his Instagram profile to confirm something related to Bibiana Fernández. The husband of the singer Alaska took advantage of the actress's birthday to open up about what he thinks of her. "She is one of the people I love most in the world," he wrote, describing Bibiana as a "spectacular, divine, and necessary" lady.

The friendship between Mario Vaquerizo and Bibiana Fernández emerged several decades ago. A bond that both have managed to keep alive as they have demonstrated on many occasions. It is worth remembering that the former showgirl saw how her friends Alaska and Mario bought her chalet in Boadilla del Monte so she could settle part of her debt with the tax authorities.

Mario himself revealed shortly after in a television interview a fact that gave Bibiana Fernández goosebumps. "You know that houses need to be given a name," the artist began by saying. "We are going to call it Casa Bibiana," revealed the singer of Las Nancys Rubias on the set of El Programa de Ana Rosa.

Mario Vaquerizo Makes Clear the Place Bibiana Fernández Holds in His Life

Words that moved his friend, who did not expect this gesture. The artist explained that he and his wife planned to buy tiles that would be attached to the entrance of the house so that the previous owner would always be remembered.

| Europa Press

On another occasion, Mario revealed in an interview an anecdote that he experienced with Bibiana Fernández while they were both traveling on a train. Specifically, they occupied one of the so-called "silence" carriages, where passengers must remain silent throughout the journey, with mobile phone conversations being prohibited.

However, neither Mario nor Bibiana were aware that they were traveling in one of these carriages. While they were chatting animatedly, suddenly a passenger called their attention for breaking the mentioned rule. A situation that was uncomfortable at the time but which Alaska's husband recounted with humor, highlighting his friendship with Bibiana.

Bibiana Fernández Acknowledges That Her Family Are Her Friends

At her recently turned 71 years old, Bibiana Fernández is aware that she is very loved. In fact, on one occasion she explained what the people in her environment mean to her. "My family are my friends, who are composed of strangers but who are part of my life," expressed the actress.

On her social media profile, she showed this by posting on February 13 the congratulations she had received from friends and loved ones.

| Mediaset

Also from Alaska, who wrote "I love you" alongside several photos of both. Two recent images in which both appeared smiling next to another from their youth corresponding to the time when they met. One more gesture that makes clear the strong bond she maintains with Mario Vaquerizo and his wife.