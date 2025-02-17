Confirmed the Latest News About Anabel Pantoja and Omar Sánchez: 'They're Still Here'

Omar Sánchez has taken a step forward after learning about the rumors suggesting a reconciliation with Anabel Pantoja. The Canarian windsurfer, who has been very alert to the progress of little Alma, has clarified what his current sentimental situation is. "Thanks to those who were there in my worst moments and are still here to celebrate the best ones," he wrote on his Instagram profile.

These words come just after a possible rapprochement with Isabel Pantoja's niece was hinted at. A few days ago, TardeAR warned of the curious coincidence that existed in both social media posts by Omar Sánchez and his ex-wife.

| Instagram, @omar_sancheze33

Both shared a story from the same beach and with the same song, a Bad Bunny track whose lyrics say: "missing that love that taught us to love." Although they didn't appear together, the possibility of a reconciliation between them was considered.

Omar Sánchez Denies Getting Back with Anabel Pantoja

It should be remembered that before this publication, Omar Sánchez had shared a reflection that caught the attention of many. "Without looking for it, I found a little piece of peace in the form of a person. Beautiful energy, calm soul, and a huge heart," wrote the former contestant of Survivors.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00, @omar_sancheze33

The Canarian, who is in the middle of moving, opened up to his followers before leaving the house that has been his home for the last three years. "Sometimes, the best things come when you least expect them. The key is in perseverance and moving forward," he acknowledged.

Omar has made it clear that it is not Anabel Pantoja the person who currently occupies his heart. Nonetheless, he has been very alert to the health of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez's daughter. "I wish and pray that she recovers as soon as possible, no one deserves something like this," he assured after learning about the little one's hospitalization.

Omar Sánchez Has Used His Social Media to Confirm He Is in Love Again

When the little one was discharged, the Canarian wrote an emotional message directed at his ex-wife and her partner: "I'm happy with all my heart. To rest, live, and enjoy little Alma. She is a fighter, like her parents."

After the divorce of Anabel and Omar, both took very different paths. While he found love with Marina Ruiz, with whom he broke up in May 2024, she had a brief relationship with Yulen Pereira. Finally, Pantoja found sentimental stability with David Rodríguez, with whom she assures everything is fine despite rumors suggesting otherwise.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile Anabel and David show themselves to be very united, the physiotherapist has already returned to Gran Canaria after spending a few days in Córdoba. Both, oblivious to the rumors of distancing, try to regain normalcy in their lives while being very alert to their little one.