Mari Ángeles Grajal Puts Sonsoles Ónega Against the Ropes in 'y Ahora Sonsoles'

The program Y ahora Sonsoles experienced a moment of great tension live. The broadcast revolved around the new book by Mari Ángeles Grajal, in which the widow of Jaime Ostos has captured her memories with the bullfighter. Jaime Ostos Jr. was present on the set, who spoke about the publication, although he confessed that he hasn't read it yet.

However, the most shocking event occurred outside the set. While the program was addressing the topic, Mari Ángeles Grajal was in another location.

The widow of Jaime Ostos was presiding over an event where the Las Meninas 2024 awards were being presented. From there, she connected live with the program, creating a moment that no one expected.

Mari Ángeles Grajal Connects with Sonsoles Ónega Live on Y ahora Sonsoles

Sonsoles Ónega asked her about her book, but Mari Ángeles's response was blunt. "We are here to present the Las Meninas 2024 awards, not for anything else," she stated firmly. The host tried to steer the conversation, but the tension increased.

In a key moment, Grajal threw a direct jab at the journalist. "You're uninformed as always," she retorted. Sonsoles, surprised, immediately replied: "As always?"

Without hesitation, Mari Ángeles reaffirmed her stance. "Yes, the other day I saw you and you were uninformed," she insisted, leaving Sonsoles speechless.

The atmosphere on the set became even more tense. Sonsoles tried to ease the situation by assuring that the program had aired excerpts from the book. But Mari Ángeles didn't budge: "I don't care about the excerpts, you have to read the book," she stated.

Sonsoles Ónega Tries to Calm the Conversation with Mari Ángeles Grajal on Y ahora Sonsoles

To try to relax the conversation, the host proposed to Grajal to visit the set to talk about her work. "Would you come to the set to present the memoirs?" Sonsoles asked. Mari Ángeles's response was blunt: "When you read the book," she said without hesitation.

Sonsoles Ónega tried to maintain her composure. "Tomorrow itself, don't worry about that. Thank you very much, Mari Ángeles, very kind," she said before cutting the connection.

The tense confrontation live left everyone shocked. Mari Ángeles Grajal's words put Sonsoles Ónega on the spot, who couldn't hide her discomfort at the widow of Jaime Ostos's unexpected response.