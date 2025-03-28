Mariló de la Rubia Makes a Decision After Breaking Up With Isabel Pantoja for Good

Months after permanently ending her friendship with Isabel Pantoja, Mariló de la Rubia has made a decision regarding the singer: not to speak about her to the press again.

A year has passed since the magazine Lecturas published some revealing photographs. In them, the artist could be seen with this businesswoman walking through the streets of Córdoba. "Isabel Pantoja Leaves Her Seclusion," they headlined this scene at the time.

However, it wasn't until days later that Gema López revealed several details about this unknown woman. "Her name is Mariló de la Rubia, she has an ophthalmology clinic, she manages Isabel's medical schedule. They have known each other for 20 years," she stated on Espejo Público.

Over time, the bond between them has faded to the point that, despite being David Rodríguez's boss, they don't maintain any kind of relationship.

Now, Mariló de la Rubia has reappeared on the streets of Córdoba, a scene that has been captured by a team from Europa Press. Additionally, as expected, the reporters took the opportunity to ask her about Isabel Pantoja and her health.

However, instead of answering their questions, the businesswoman chose to remain silent, making it very clear that her intention is not to speak about her publicly again.

It was on March 20 when Antonio Rossi raised all the alarms by confirming that Isabel Pantoja had been admitted to a hospital in Madrid since the previous Monday. All due to health problems that ultimately did not become public.

Instead of being surrounded by her loved ones, the singer was only accompanied by her brother Agustín and did not receive a visit from either of her two children.

However, just a few hours after this information came to light, Leticia Requejo confirmed on the program TardeAR that Isabel Pantoja had been discharged from the hospital.

Amid the mystery that has surrounded this admission at all times, the aforementioned news agency wanted to ask Mariló de la Rubia about her former friend's health.

This Thursday, March 27, the businesswoman was seen on camera leaving her clinic in Córdoba. However, when reporters asked if she had contacted her to inquire about her condition, she preferred to remain silent.