María Patiño Risks It All and Announces Pilar Rubio's Most Sought-after Exclusive

María Patiño has once again stirred up the set of Ni que Fuéramos by announcing the most sought-after exclusive about Pilar Rubio. The host didn't think twice about sharing with viewers some unexpected information about her colleague and her husband, Sergio Ramos.

Since their relationship began in 2012, there is no doubt that this high-profile couple has been the center of attention. A situation that has inevitably led to the emergence of several rumors related to their supposed marital crisis.

| Instagram, @sergioramos

In fact, following the footballer's signing with Rayados de Monterrey, these speculations have increased considerably. This time, Pilar Rubio has decided to stay in Madrid with their four children, while her husband has settled in the Mexican city.

Now, amid this situation, María Patiño has left the viewers of Ni que Fuéramos speechless by dropping an unexpected bomb live on air. Information that is directly related to this high-profile marriage.

| Canal Quickie

This Thursday, March 13, the television program dedicated part of its broadcast to discussing the decision Pilar Rubio has made and the speculations related to her marriage.

At that moment, to the surprise of many, María Patiño stated that, in a relatively short period, "all of Spain will see Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos together on television."

After more than ten years of relationship, there have been few occasions when we have seen Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos together on television. However, according to María Patiño, this is about to change.

| Europa Press

As the television host reported, soon this couple will appear on the small screen. Moreover, as if that weren't enough, she didn't hesitate to provide more details about it.

At this moment, María Patiño also hinted that "there might be an element that, if not cut in post-production, reveals what is happening with that couple." Subsequently, one of her colleagues on set asked her about this "element."

Trying not to give away too many details, the host assured that the problem doesn't lie within the marriage itself. "Sometimes, there are people who get so close to the couple that they can interfere," she added.