María Patiño Reveals What No One Imagined About David Rodríguez: 'I'm Stunned...'

María Patiño commented on a relevant fact that has recently become known about the romantic relationship between Anabel Pantoja and her partner David Rodríguez. The host of Ni que fuéramos echoed the problems that arose between the influencer and her boyfriend after the birth of their daughter. According to the journalist, the problems arose after the delivery, as David himself reportedly acknowledged: "That's when I was left...," Patiño expressed, showing her surprise.

It was Paloma García-Pelayo who last Thursday revealed on Y Ahora Sonsoles the words that the Cordoban uttered during his statement before the judge who is investigating them.

Rodríguez explained that "as a result of the delivery, Anabel had a series of problems." A testimony that has nothing to do with what his partner has said so far.

María Patiño Very Surprised to Hear David Rodríguez's Words About Anabel

According to María Patiño, this doesn't mean that a contradiction has been reached. If the tensions between them are true, "one ignores it and the other tells it," María Patiño assured. "It is contradictory because one account doesn't match the other," Kiko Matamoros argued in contrast.

Where they don't seem to fully agree is on the events that led them to take their daughter to the hospital. "These are contradictions related to the episodes being investigated," García-Pelayo explained on Antena 3.

Meanwhile, the physical separation between Anabel and David has already occurred. The physiotherapist returned to his hometown last weekend to resume his professional commitments. Even so, it seems that Rodríguez's decision to return to Córdoba wouldn't be motivated by family tensions or rumors of a crisis in the couple.

David Rodríguez, Separated from Anabel for Work Reasons

Despite the speculations about their possible marital disagreements, the truth is that David has returned to work. Although he had 16 weeks of paternity leave, of which he still had five left, the young man decided to return.

David Rodríguez landed in Seville with his parents, and then headed to Córdoba. Despite the distance, the Andalusian intends to be by his partner and daughter's side whenever his commitments allow him to.

Anabel, meanwhile, is joined by her mother, Merchi, who hasn't left her side since little Alma was born.

Meanwhile, the judicial case continues under a gag order. The investigation, transferred to the court of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, seeks to clarify the causes of the injuries detected in the baby when admitted.