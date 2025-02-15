Big Applause for Massiel on '¡De Viernes!' After Her Confession About Her Health Condition

Massiel reappeared on television yesterday and moved everyone. The singer sat yesterday on the set of ¡De Viernes! to talk about the most difficult moment of her life. In recent months, she has gone through a tough battle against lung cancer.

As soon as the interview began, Massiel was sincere and unfiltered. With her unmistakable character, she confessed how much she has learned during this time. "You can retire from singing, but what you can never retire from is life," she said with conviction.

Her words impacted those present. A phrase that holds a great lesson. The artist has shown that after going through a year full of ups and downs where her illness was compounded by the loss of her brother, she now has hope.

Great Applause for Massiel on ¡De Viernes! After Her Confession About Her Health Status

But the most emotional moment came when she revealed how difficult this process has been. "I was about to die from lung cancer, so, why stay silent?" she expressed emphatically. Her words resonated on the set, causing a profound silence among those present.

In her interview, Massiel wanted to make it clear that she has gone through months of genuine anguish and she stated that: "I'm alive by a miracle, it has been a damn tough battle." Words that left the entire audience shocked but that drew great applause from those present on the set.

The artist recounted that, initially, she had to be operated on at her doctors' request through her back. This was done to remove almost an entire lung. An operation that led her to undergo an intense and harsh chemotherapy process.

"That's the worst, chemo leaves you feeling like crap and that's where a calvary begins," Massiel confessed. Although the artist has shown that she has already passed the worst part, she is ready to come back stronger than ever.

Massiel Has Returned to Television Thanks to ¡De Viernes!

Massiel made it clear that this past year has been extremely tough. She has faced fears, uncertainty, and complicated treatments.

But now she feels stronger than ever. "I have more desire to talk than ever," she stated with determination. Her bravery and sincerity moved everyone.

The audience, emotional, broke into absolute applause because her testimony of struggle and overcoming has resonated deeply. The artist demonstrated that she remains an indomitable spirit. A life lesson that no one on the set will forget.