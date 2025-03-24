This Is María del Monte's Confession on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles' That Has Shocked Everyone

The program Y ahora Sonsoles experienced a surprising moment with the story of Rocío, a young woman who claims to be half robot. However, what really amazed everyone was the unexpected confession made by María del Monte after hearing the story: she is afraid.

Rocío felt that she didn't fit in anywhere. At 18 years old, she made a radical decision: to completely redesign herself. She implanted a chip in her spinal cord, and since then, her life has changed.

Rocío explained that her body is full of metal and screws. She charges at night and doesn't need to go to the bathroom. Additionally, she has developed a unique ability: to detect who wants to harm her thanks to her chip.

María del Monte Listens to the Young Woman's Testimony on Y ahora Sonsoles

Rocío's environment has also followed this technological evolution. Her boyfriend and her dog are also robots. "When someone harms me, I send them to the trash," she assured with a smile.

For her, being a robot is a choice. She argued that this transformation has given her freedom and helped her love herself. However, not everyone on the set understood her decision.

María del Monte, present on the program, reacted with surprise. "I don't want to understand it because this is scaring me," she confessed, leaving everyone astonished. But her comment didn't end there.

She continued expressing her bewilderment with Rocío's story. "This is to be scared and run away or for us not to believe any of this," said María del Monte without understanding Rocío's physical change.

María del Monte Doesn't Understand the Change the Interviewee Made on Y ahora Sonsoles

María del Monte continued with her spontaneity and added with laughter: "How old-fashioned I am!" Her words provoked laughter on the set. Her reaction remained as one of the most memorable moments of the program.

The debate continued, but María del Monte's naturalness managed to ease the tension of the matter. Her ability to take with humor what she doesn't understand was celebrated by the audience. Despite her disbelief, she managed to make everyone laugh.

The program closed the topic without reaching a definitive conclusion. Rocío defended her decision firmly, and María del Monte, meanwhile, preferred to let it go with a smile. Undoubtedly, her reaction has been marked in the history of Y ahora Sonsoles.