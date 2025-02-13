María del Monte Surprises Sonsoles Ónega After Her Latest Confession: 'I Reported It and…'

Today Y ahora Sonsoles began with a shocking revelation. María del Monte, a collaborator of the show, surprised everyone with her testimony. María del Monte spoke about her relationship with one of her fans who wrote her a letter and confessed that: "I reported it and took the letter to the police."

Everything happened after Sonsoles Ónega commented on a news story about Miguel Ángel Silvestre. Apparently, a fan chased him through the streets of Granada. The presenter, astonished, wanted to know if María del Monte had experienced something similar.

| Antena 3

"I am very approachable. There was a time when I worked on a radio show and received letters," María del Monte explained. The artist confessed that she often felt very flattered but had occasions when she was frightened by what she received.

María del Monte Surprises Everyone on Y ahora Sonsoles After Her Live Confession

Her story took an unexpected turn when she recalled a particular letter. "I remember one where there was a paragraph that said: 'I want to ride with you on the horse of death,'" she confessed. The comment left those present in the studio speechless.

One of her colleagues reacted immediately: "How ugly." María del Monte agreed: "Yes, it is ugly. Well, I reported it and took the letter to the police."

| Antena 3

The reactions in the studio were immediate. The surprise was evident on all faces, especially on Sonsoles Ónega's, who did not expect such a story. But the confession did not end there.

María del Monte Explains on Y ahora Sonsoles How Her Encounters with Her Fans Have Been

María del Monte revealed that it was not the only time she had an unpleasant experience with a fan. Recently, someone surprised her from behind in the middle of the street.

| Antena 3

María del Monte confessed that she was surprised because she thought the worst, but they just wanted to call her. Even so, she was greatly startled.

María del Monte's spontaneity was one of the most talked-about points of the show. Her sincerity was applauded by the audience. Her stories sparked a debate about the limits of admiration and the safety of public figures, undoubtedly an unexpected moment that marked today's program.