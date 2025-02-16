Absolute Applause for What Gema López Has Done with Terelu Campos: 'I Have Photos'

Gema López has shared on Espejo Público an important detail that defines the relationship Terelu Campos has with her daughter. According to the Antena 3 collaborator, Alejandra Rubio has forbidden her mother from keeping images of her son on her phone.

"I have photos on my phone," Gema López stated, referring to snapshots she has of children of very popular women in this country. This doesn't mean she will publish the photos of the minors without their parents' consent. However, it seems Alejandra Rubio doesn't share the same opinion.

| Atresmedia

The journalist did not hide her surprise at the decision of María Teresa Campos's granddaughter not to allow her mother to take images of little Carlo. "Doesn't she trust her own mother?" Gema López wondered.

Gema López Criticizes Alejandra Rubio for the Latest Thing She Has Done to Her Mother

"Alejandra has forbidden her mother from showing photos of her baby," they confirmed on the aforementioned Antena 3 show. This has resulted in Terelu Campos not being able to show off, as a first-time grandmother, her first grandchild.

The situation has led to family members in Málaga still not having seen the baby, not even in a photo, as was made clear on Espejo Público. After learning this detail, Gema López could not help but express her thoughts.

"This state of psychosis needs to be addressed," the collaborator remarked. "The idea was not to sell the baby from the beginning," Pilar Vidal pointed out meanwhile. She added, "She[Alejandra Rubio]didn't want to commercialize the baby."

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

These words provoked an immediate reaction from Gema López, recalling that she has images of famous women's children on her phone. Despite everything, Pilar Vidal, a close friend of Terelu Campos, warned that she "would bet" that the talk show host has photos of her grandson.

However, she doesn't make it public so that no one asks her to show them. "Living like this is agonizing," López commented, who finally declared what she considers an unprecedented fact. "I promise you that I have never seen such absurd circumstances in my life."

Terelu Campos's Daughter Denies That She Has Forbidden Anything to Her Mother

Alejandra Rubio herself echoed the information provided by the Antena 3 magazine. The daughter of Terelu Campos denied that she prevents her mother from having photos of little Carlo on her mobile phone.

"It's not that I have forbidden it. Of course, my mother has photos of Carlo on her phone," Alejandra Rubio clarified on Vamos a ver.

| Mediaset

"I don't forbid my mother anything," she added, then acknowledged that what she has told her is "not to show the child too much because I'm very superstitious. I'm very peculiar about these things, but nothing more," Alejandra concluded.

Alejandra's words reflect her protective nature and personal beliefs, making it clear that she doesn't impose restrictions on her mother. With a firm stance, she acknowledges her way of thinking without entering into conflicts.