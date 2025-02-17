No One Expected What Carmen Lomana Has Said About Pope Francis: 'he's Very...'

The program Y ahora Sonsoles has started with a piece of impactful news. Pope Francis's health has been the central topic in the first few minutes of the broadcast. What has been most surprising, however, is Carmen Lomana's comment about Pope Francis after confessing that: "He's very swollen."

Sonsoles Ónega has reported on the latest from the Vatican: "We aren't starting well because Pope Francis isn't improving. The Holy See continues to cancel his schedule while they say Pope Francis is in good spirits," the presenter explained. Concern about the Pontiff's health has grown in recent days.

| Antena 3

Next, the program aired a video with the latest data on the Holy Father's condition. In the report, it was revealed that the Pope's clinical picture is complex. His chronic bronchitis has caused complications, which has forced a reduction in his public appearances and official schedule.

Carmen Lomana Gives Her Most Sincere Opinion on Pope Francis's Physical Appearance

When the video ended, the set was silent for a few seconds. But Carmen Lomana broke the moment with a statement that surprised everyone. "He's very swollen," the collaborator confessed, leaving her colleagues speechless.

No one expected such a comment. But Lomana didn't stop there. "It could be cortisone," she added confidently.

Her observation caused all kinds of reactions among those present, who debated the possible causes of the Pontiff's swelling.

Carmen Lomana Reveals What Care Pope Francis Receives in the Vatican

Additionally, Carmen wanted to shed more light on the situation in the Holy See: "All the nuns in the Vatican are taking care of him. You wouldn't believe the life the cardinals lead," she expressed, once again leaving everyone speechless. Her statements sparked a debate about the internal workings of the Vatican and the care the Pope receives.

Carmen Lomana's words have sparked much discussion on social media. Some have supported her analysis while others have criticized her spontaneity. The truth is that her intervention hasn't gone unnoticed.

For now, the Vatican continues to withhold further details about the Pope's condition; it is only known that his state remains delicate and that he continues under medical supervision. The uncertainty about his recovery persists. Meanwhile, Lomana's comment continues to resonate in public opinion.