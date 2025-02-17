Impact on 'tardear' After the Most Desired Photo of Camilo Blanes Is Revealed

The program TardeAR has uncovered the true whereabouts of Camilo Blanes, the son of the legendary singer Camilo Sesto. The uncertainty about his condition has kept the audience on edge. For weeks, no one has heard from him, however, the program's team has managed to locate him.

Frank Blanco, the host of the show, was responsible for delivering the news. He began with a phrase that immediately captured the viewers' attention: “There is a lot of concern for Camilo Blanes. On January 23, he posted 'Goodbye, see you soon' on his social media and on TardeAR we have been able to locate him,” the host made a great impact with his words.

| Telecinco

It has been four weeks since the last time there was information about Camilo Sesto's son. His silence on social media has fueled rumors. His absence has caused all kinds of speculations: Where was he? Why hasn't he been seen? Today, finally, the truth has been revealed.

TardeAR Uncovers the True Whereabouts of Camilo Blanes

The photographer Tino Torrubiano has managed to capture unpublished images of Camilo Blanes. He was the one who confirmed that he has seen him recently.

“He is in Madrid. I photographed him in a bar in the north of the city,” he assured live. His statements have cleared many doubts but have left others in the air.

| Telecinco

The images, taken last Friday, have been analyzed on set. “He went out at one in the afternoon on his scooter and stopped at a terrace, where three more friends were waiting for him and he stayed for a couple of hours,” the photographer detailed. Verónica Dulanto confessed: "He seems to look better."

However, concern has increased after another detail revealed by Torrubiano: “When you see him physically, you realize that he is not well. He looks quite bad,” he stated. His words have caused concern among his followers and the images show a visibly deteriorated Camilo Blanes.

TardeAR Shows the Most Desired Photographs of Camilo Blanes

The appearance of these photographs has been a real event. It has been more than a month without news about him.

| Telecinco

Now it is known that he continues with his life, although without social media. His physical condition has drawn attention. His whereabouts, at least for now, are no longer a mystery.

The debate is open. What is really happening to Camilo Blanes? Why has he decided to step away from the media spotlight? The uncertainty remains. The only clear thing is that his reappearance has caused a great stir and TardeAR has been the first outlet to provide answers.