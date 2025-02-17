Logo e-notícies EN
Logo e-notícies EN
Español Català
Logo Facebook
A woman with blonde hair and a surprised expression appears on a television show called "TardeAR," with a circular box in the upper right corner showing an overexposed image.
Impact on "TardeAR" after the most desired photograph of Camilo Blanes was revealed | Camara en.e-noticies.cat, Telecinco
PEOPLE

Impact on 'tardear' After the Most Desired Photo of Camilo Blanes Is Revealed

'TardeAR' has shocked all its viewers after showing the most desired photograph of Camilo Blanes.

by

Cristo Fernández

The program TardeAR has uncovered the true whereabouts of Camilo Blanes, the son of the legendary singer Camilo Sesto. The uncertainty about his condition has kept the audience on edge. For weeks, no one has heard from him, however, the program's team has managed to locate him.

Frank Blanco, the host of the show, was responsible for delivering the news. He began with a phrase that immediately captured the viewers' attention: “There is a lot of concern for Camilo Blanes. On January 23, he posted 'Goodbye, see you soon' on his social media and on TardeAR we have been able to locate him,” the host made a great impact with his words.

A person with an orange wig appears on a television show announcing an exclusive about Camilo Sesto's daughter, mentioning a farewell on social media.
"TardeAR" reveals the true whereabouts of Camilo Blanes | Telecinco

It has been four weeks since the last time there was information about Camilo Sesto's son. His silence on social media has fueled rumors. His absence has caused all kinds of speculations: Where was he? Why hasn't he been seen? Today, finally, the truth has been revealed.

TardeAR Uncovers the True Whereabouts of Camilo Blanes

The photographer Tino Torrubiano has managed to capture unpublished images of Camilo Blanes. He was the one who confirmed that he has seen him recently.

“He is in Madrid. I photographed him in a bar in the north of the city,” he assured live. His statements have cleared many doubts but have left others in the air.

A television broadcast shows a man with glasses speaking on a video call, while in another part of the screen there is a person with a denim jacket and a headband; the text at the bottom mentions an exclusive about Camilo Sesto's daughter.
Tino Torrubiano gives the latest update on Camilo Blanes | Telecinco

The images, taken last Friday, have been analyzed on set. “He went out at one in the afternoon on his scooter and stopped at a terrace, where three more friends were waiting for him and he stayed for a couple of hours,” the photographer detailed. Verónica Dulanto confessed: "He seems to look better."

However, concern has increased after another detail revealed by Torrubiano: “When you see him physically, you realize that he is not well. He looks quite bad,” he stated. His words have caused concern among his followers and the images show a visibly deteriorated Camilo Blanes.

TardeAR Shows the Most Desired Photographs of Camilo Blanes

The appearance of these photographs has been a real event. It has been more than a month without news about him.

A person in profile with a headband and denim jacket, captured in a black and white image with a camera frame and the word
Camilo Blanes continues with his routine away from social media | Telecinco

Now it is known that he continues with his life, although without social media. His physical condition has drawn attention. His whereabouts, at least for now, are no longer a mystery.

The debate is open. What is really happening to Camilo Blanes? Why has he decided to step away from the media spotlight? The uncertainty remains. The only clear thing is that his reappearance has caused a great stir and TardeAR has been the first outlet to provide answers.

➡️ People

More posts: