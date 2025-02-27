Marc Ribas Explodes in 'joc De Cartes' for a Significant Reason: 'i Don't Understand It'

The latest episode of Joc de cartes on TV3 didn't leave anyone indifferent. On this occasion, the culinary program directed by Marc Ribas tested four restaurateurs from Barcelona in search of the city's best traditional dish.

The competition was intense, but what really marked the day was a moment of tension between Marc Ribas and one of the participants. A contestant on the show received a reprimand for the way he scored a colleague.

Marc Ribas and the Controversial Vote That Didn't Convince Him

The format of Joc de cartes is known for its high level of competitiveness. Each participant evaluates their rivals with a score that can make a difference in the final result.

However, in this episode, one of the contestants surprised with a score that didn't match his own words. This led Marc Ribas to intervene.

During the meal, Marc Ribas had heard the participant praise the work of one of his colleagues, highlighting her effort. Nevertheless, when it came time to vote, his attitude completely changed, giving her a 6, a score that didn't correspond with his comments.

Marc Ribas Doesn't Hold Back and Demands Explanations

The contestant's attitude didn't go unnoticed by the host, who didn't hesitate to express his bewilderment. "I don't understand it, because yesterday, at the table, I heard it was very cool to see you work the way you did," Ribas commented, addressing the affected contestant.

He then questioned him directly: "Why did you give a 6?" Under pressure, the participant tried to justify his decision by arguing that his colleague was "very nervous" during the test.

However, this explanation didn't convince the chef, who replied firmly: "No, Cristian, you can't do the same thing to me again. At the table, you say one thing and then you vote a 6. You can't say she does very well and then give her that score."

Beyond the controversy, Joc de cartes continues to establish itself as one of TV3's star programs. Its combination of gastronomy, competition and moments of tension has captivated the audience, making it an essential appointment on TV3.