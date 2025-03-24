Many Are Shocked by What Alessandro Lequio Has Said About Terelu Campos's Father

Alessandro Lequio has left the viewers of Vamos a ver speechless with the latest he has shared about Terelu Campos's father. A confession that came about as a result of the emotional statements the collaborator shared a few hours ago on Survivors 2025.

This Sunday, March 23, Alejandra Rubio's mother became one of the main protagonists of the latest gala of Connection Honduras. After having activated the abandonment protocol last Thursday, she decided to end her participation in the reality show.

But before boarding a plane to Spain, Terelu Campos decided to say goodbye to Honduras by inaugurating The Bridge of Emotions. A moment in which she opened up like never before to talk about some of the toughest episodes of her life.

Among other things, she spoke about very personal topics such as her illness and Alejandra's pregnancy. However, what caught the most attention were her statements about her father's passing:

"At 18, I received the blow of my life... It was in the summer of 1984. My father was the director of Radio Nacional in Marbella, he decided to go home and... Living with that is not easy. You learn, like so many people who have experienced it."

These statements, as expected, have not gone unnoticed. So much so that, this morning, Vamos a ver dedicated part of its social section to comment on this story. A moment in which Alessandro Lequio surprised everyone with the latest he has shared about Terelu Campos's father.

Although all the collaborators have shared their opinions, there is no doubt that Alessandro Lequio has become the center of attention. All because of the unexpected confession he revealed to his colleagues, related to the Campos family.

At one point in the discussion, the aristocrat directly addressed Carmen Borrego to comment on Terelu Campos's harsh account of her father's tragic death.

Initially, Alessandro Lequio highlighted that the collaborator of ¡De Viernes! "is beginning to become sensitive to mental illnesses."

However, the panelist assured that Terelu Campos "failed to add that issue to her story." A detail that, as he hinted, the contestant overlooked and that would explain the reason why her father made that decision.

Nonetheless, Alessandro Lequio chose to be cautious, as it is a very delicate subject. "The intention he gave to your father's act, I understand, is the result of his great pain. Precisely for that reason, I don't dare to comment on this topic," he added afterward.