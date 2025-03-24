Gonzalo Miró Says Something on 'Espejo Público' That Outrages Everyone: 'Shocking'

This Monday, March 24, the program Espejo Público addressed a shocking case that has caused an intense debate. Raquel, a young guest on Antena 3's magazine show, recounted her unusual experience after leaving her car in a parking lot for more than a month. When she went to pick it up, she discovered that the accumulated fee amounted to 1,360 euros, a figure higher than the value of her own vehicle.

The case provoked immediate reactions among the program's collaborators, including Gonzalo Miró, who took advantage of the situation to share his own experience. Susanna Griso, the show's host, gave the floor to her colleague to recount a similar incident. "If it comforts you, Gonzalo has experienced something similar," commented the journalist, setting the stage for his testimony.

Miró began his story with evident indignation and described the problem as a "robbery." He explained that he had recently left his car in a parking lot at Atocha station in Madrid. To back up his words, he pulled a ticket from his pocket and showed it to the camera, making his frustration clear.

"For a day and a half of parking, they charged me 97.1 euros. This is madness! From 10:30 one day to 20:00 the next, almost 100 euros. It's a total abuse!" exclaimed Miró, visibly upset. His words resonated in the studio, provoking reactions from his colleagues.

The Anecdote That Has Outraged 'Espejo Público'

Susanna Griso tried to explain the situation and suggested that he avoid the station's "express parking." "They take advantage of people leaving it there when they're in a hurry and don't have time to look for another option," argued the host. However, Miró insisted that the price was still excessive and that there were no viable alternatives in his case.

Another of the program's collaborators, Rubén Amón, joined the criticism. "It's a robbery, an absolute robbery!" he exclaimed, supporting Miró's complaint. The panelist did not hide his discontent and continued to express his displeasure. "Even so, this is outrageous. I can't complain anywhere, I have to swallow it, but it's infuriating," he added.

After listening to his colleagues' opinions, Gonzalo Miró reflected on the situation and reached a surprising conclusion. "If I had known the price, I would have bought another train ticket, which was cheaper. The train ticket cost less than the parking!" he stated, reinforcing his argument about the exorbitant parking prices.

The debate about the high cost of parking in big cities remained open on Espejo Público. Miró's complaint resonated among viewers, who expressed their outrage on social media. Many agreed that parking prices are abusive and that there should be stricter regulations.

The panelist's testimony has served to bring to the table an issue that affects many citizens. The lack of affordable options and the lack of transparency in fees are aspects that concern drivers throughout Spain. The controversy is served, and the debate remains open about the need to review these exorbitant prices in urban parking lots.