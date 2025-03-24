This Is Cristian Prieto, Elsa Pataky's Brother Who Was Hidden: He Has Children

Cristian Prieto, Elsa Pataky's brother, has kept a low profile for years. He didn't want to be famous or appear in the media, which is why he was hidden. However, his movements on social media have caught the public's attention and made him a protagonist.

His relationship with Chris Hemsworth is excellent. In fact, he has moved to Australia, where the actor lives with Elsa Pataky. This change has caused great interest, so he can no longer hide from the press.

| Instagram, @silvia.serra

Elsa Pataky has always emphasized the importance of her family. The actress is the daughter of José Francisco Lafuente, a Spanish biochemist, and Cristina Medianu, a Romanian publicist. When she was only four years old, her parents separated, and her mother had another child years later.

Cristian Prieto was born in 1991, fifteen years after his sister. The relationship between them has always been very close and mutually supportive. For years, Cristian has followed in Elsa's footsteps and settled in Australia, where the actress lives with her husband and children.

| Europa Press

Cristian not only maintains a family connection with Elsa and Chris Hemsworth. He has also developed a professional bond with his brother-in-law. He is dedicated to photography, directing, and audiovisual production, collaborating on multiple projects with the actor.

Many of the professional videos Chris shares on social media bear his mark. His talent has been key in creating content for brands and advertising campaigns. With a very polished visual style, his works have stood out for their quality and creativity.

Cristian Prieto Has His Own Family

In recent years, Cristian has formed his own family. He is married to Silvia Serra, a nurse with whom he has maintained a relationship for some time. Their wedding took place in the summer of 2018, and since then, they have shared a life together.

The couple has welcomed two daughters. Gia, the eldest, was born in December 2022. In early 2024, in January, their second daughter, Ona, was born. These girls are Elsa Pataky's only nieces and cousins to Chris Hemsworth's children.

| Instagram, @silvia.serra

In recent days, Cristian Prieto's family has made headlines due to a special post. Silvia Serra shared a photo album on her Instagram profile to congratulate her husband on Father's Day. The post has shown unpublished images of their daily life.

Cristian has tried to stay away from the media spotlight for years. However, his connection with Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth has led him to gain notoriety. His work in the audiovisual world and his life in Australia have sparked the curiosity of the actress's followers.

Despite the recent attention, he continues to strive for a peaceful life. His priority is his family and his profession. Although he doesn't seek to be a public figure, his story has begun to pique the interest of many, and he can no longer hide.