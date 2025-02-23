Manuel Martos Gives the Latest on Raphael's Treatment: 'the Doctors...'

Raphael's health has been a topic of great interest since he suffered a stroke two months ago. The news shocked his followers and caused uncertainty about his future in music. For weeks, there has been total secrecy, but now his son, Manuel Martos, has wanted to share details about his progress.

"The doctors are very happy," Manuel Martos stated, highlighting that the treatment is yielding positive results. His words have brought relief to the singer's followers, who have closely followed every update on his condition.

The artist was diagnosed with cerebral lymphoma after undergoing several tests. This diagnosis forced the cancellation of his tour in America and to focus on his recovery. Since then, Raphael has been surrounded by his family and strictly following medical advice.

Despite the challenges, the singer has shown remarkable improvement. His physical and emotional state have evolved favorably, which has rekindled hopes of his return to the stage.

Manuel Martos Gives the Latest Update on Raphael's Treatment

The singer's progress has been more than positive. "The truth is that, very well, the treatment is going great. Very well, the doctors are very happy," Martos assured Europa Press. These statements confirm that the artist is in a good moment.

Additionally, his family has experienced a considerable change in mood. "Everything is going very well, which is the best news we can receive, that we can give, and hopefully it continues like this," he expressed with optimism.

However, Manuel Martos also emphasized the importance of caution in this stage of recovery. "With caution, because we already know that it is little by little, but everything is going very well," he emphasized.

Beyond the medical advances, the artist's attitude is playing an essential role in his improvement. "And how he is well, you see him that he feels well, that he is cheerful, that he is eager, that he is energetic. That in the end is contagious, and it is contagious to all of us," he added.

A Possible Return to the Stage

Despite his health condition, Raphael continues to show the same fighting spirit that has characterized him throughout his career. "And soon, hopefully, we will have good news, because in the end, it is what he loves, right? He lives for and through his songs," his son commented.

Rumors about his return to the stage have begun to gain strength. It is speculated that he could return on July 5 at the Starlite Festival in Marbella. However, Manuel Martos has emphasized that the priority remains his father's health.

"Yes, but I think that, in the end, everyone understands that this is secondary. His audience, I think, is the one that understands this best. What they want is for him to be well," he stated confidently.

The singer remains focused on his recovery and, although he longs to return to the stage, he is aware that he must take it slowly. "He, in the end, misses it, because it is what he loves most in the world. But he knows very well that it will come," Manuel Martos assured.

The tentative dates for his return include May 17 in Elche and May 31 in Almería. However, his medical team continues to evaluate his progress before confirming any performance.

Despite the uncertainty, the artist's entourage insists that his return must be handled with caution. "We can't know for sure if he will be able to return before the summer, as is being speculated. We must be patient and soon hopefully we will have good news," his son concluded.

The progress of Raphael remains hopeful news for his followers and his family. Manuel Martos has confirmed that the doctors are satisfied with his progress, although he insists on the importance of caution. With a possible return to the stage on the horizon, his fans eagerly await the moment when Raphael shines again.