Surprise on 'TardeAR' for What Charo Vega Has Revealed About Carmina Ordóñez

Charo Vega has surprised everyone on the set of TardeAR because her testimony has been shocking as she has spoken about her episode with addictions. Her words have moved the audience, and with a firm voice, she has recalled how she fell into that world. Additionally, she has remembered how Carmina Ordóñez has been with her as a friend.

Charo has confessed that it all started because of someone very close: "Someone who loves you gives it to you," she has declared. Her words have left those present breathless.

She has also explained how she lived at that time. "You're more talkative, more fun, everything seems fine to you, it encourages you to drink, that's a ruin," she has stated.

Surprise on TardeAR Over What Charo Vega Has Revealed About Carmina Ordóñez

In the midst of that darkness, Charo has found support. She has fondly remembered two essential people: Carmina Ordóñez and Lolita Flores.

"They took great care of me," she has revealed with emotion, and thanks to them, she has had moments of relief amid the chaos. No one expected Charo Vega to open up like this and reveal moments from the past about her relationship with Carmina Ordóñez.

Despite what she has experienced, Charo has conveyed a message of hope and has assured that one can get out of that world. "If you feel really bad, the first thing you have to do is ask for help," she has affirmed with confidence. Her words have resonated deeply with the audience.

Charo Vega Confesses on TardeAR How She Was Able to Escape Her Dark Past

The collaborator has narrated the key moment of her recovery. "One night when I was down, I went to my brothers and told them: 'Take me anywhere because I'm going to die.'" That moment has changed her life, her family has been key in her recovery, and thanks to their support, she has managed to move forward.

Now, Charo Vega has confessed that she feels very well and has assured that at her age, she feels better than ever. "I have perfect skin," she has said with a big smile. Her colleagues have applauded her strength, and the audience has also celebrated her words.

Her testimony has left a mark on TardeAR, her story is an example of overcoming. Charo has shown that, with help, there is always a way out. No one expected Charo Vega to open up so much about her past and her close relationship with Carmina Ordóñez, something that has pleased the audience.