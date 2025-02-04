Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the tightrope: rumors of a crisis in the couple

In recent days, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been the focus of attention in the American media. Various situations have sparked intense debate about their role within and outside the British royal family.

Tensions with the Royal Family

Since their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family has been tense. Recently, it has been reported that Prince Harry wishes to reconcile with his father, King Charles III.

However, public criticisms of the royal family, present in their Netflix series and Harry's autobiography, have complicated this process. A royal expert noted that Harry might be seeking reconciliation, but his previous actions make this goal difficult.

The couple has faced challenges in their life in the United States. According to reports, Prince Harry experiences feelings of isolation after distancing himself from his family. A royal expert commented that Harry might miss his royal connections and friendships, and that he may not have anticipated the consequences of his actions.

Additionally, an article in Vanity Fair criticized the couple's work difficulties and personal conduct, suggesting that neighbors and former colleagues have an unfavorable opinion of them.

Public Appearances and Future Challenges

Despite the controversies, Meghan and Harry continue with their public commitments. They are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Vancouver on February 8, 2025. This event, which supports wounded veterans and military personnel, will feature the participation of other celebrities. It will be one of the couple's first joint appearances since their trip to Colombia last summer.

The couple has also faced difficulties in their professional collaborations. A comedian made a joke about Meghan and Harry's lucrative deal with Netflix, implying it was an investment without a clear plan. Additionally, it was reported that Spotify staff nicknamed Meghan "Eva," in reference to a character known for demanding behavior.

The recent activities and decisions of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have caused various reactions in the media and the public. As they continue with their projects and public appearances, they face challenges in their relationship with the royal family and in their public perception. Time will tell how these dynamics will evolve and what impact they will have on their future.