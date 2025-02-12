This Is the Mansion Where Susanna Griso Seeks Refuge After Breaking Up with Íñigo Afán de Rivera

Romantic breakups always generate interest, especially when they involve figures from the television world. At the beginning of 2025, a new separation has captured media attention: that of Susanna Griso and businessman Íñigo Afán de Rivera.

After the end of their relationship, the presenter has found her home to be the best refuge for this new stage. Her impressive residence, located in an exclusive area of Madrid, has become her place of peace and disconnection.

A space that, in addition to offering privacy, is designed for maximum comfort. Thus, as reported by Vanitatis, Susanna Griso lives surrounded by comforts and luxuries in an exclusive mansion that combines elegance, privacy, and a privileged natural environment.

| Atresmedia

Susanna Griso's Spectacular Mansion

For some time, Griso has resided in a luxurious home located in the north of Madrid. The plot, of more than 3,500 square meters (37,674 sq. ft.), is situated in a privileged area within the Regional Park of the Upper Manzanares Basin.

The house, with an area of 441 square meters (4,746 sq. ft.), is distributed over two floors. On the first floor, there are spacious and functional areas, such as an elegant living room, an independent kitchen, a library, and a game room.

Rooms designed not only for her own well-being but also with her family in mind. On the upper floor are the bedrooms, a total of six, in addition to several bathrooms that ensure comfort in every corner of the home.

However, one of the main attractions of the house is its spectacular outdoor area. It features a glass-enclosed porch, an extensive garden, and a pool that becomes the centerpiece during the summer months.

A Perfect Refuge for This New Stage

Amid the media frenzy over her separation, Susanna Griso has found in her house the ideal place to focus on herself. Her residence not only offers her tranquility and privacy but also the perfect environment to move forward with her personal and professional life.

With her usual firmness, the presenter faces this change with serenity. She is taking refuge in a home that is much more than just a dwelling: it's her personal oasis.