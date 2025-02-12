Julio Iglesias, Raphael, and the Message That Has Changed Everything: 'You Have Been in...'

In the history of Spanish music, the names of Julio Iglesias and Raphael have always been a reference. Their voices have crossed borders and, at one point, they even rivaled each other for success. Despite this, the stroke that Raphael suffered a few months ago prompted an immediate reaction from Julio Iglesias.

"You've been in many wars and you've won them all, a champion of your category, such a great champion, can handle anything," he wrote. This was the message that Julio dedicated to the man from Linares, thus putting an end to the rumors of estrangement that have always existed between them.

| Europa Press

The Unexpected Message from Julio Iglesias to Raphael

Talking about Julio Iglesias and Raphael is to bring to the table two of the most successful Spanish singers. With two completely different styles of music and life, they both managed to divide an entire country. Today, at 81 years old each, they carry lives full of both good and bad experiences.

One of the worst for Raphael was the stroke he suffered in mid-December. His urgent hospitalization tugged at the heartstrings of many, and one of them was Julio Iglesias. Despite residing in Miami, he reacted immediately to what happened and sent an unexpected message to Raphael.

| GTRES

"You've been in many wars and you've won them all, a champion of your category, such a great champion, can handle anything," he wrote. "I admire and love you very much, my life companion," he posted on his Instagram profile in clear support of the man from Linares. This surprised many, as there have always been rumors about the feud that has linked them for years.

The rumor about their bad relationship began in the 1980s when they both fought to be number 1. Iglesias always stood out for his overwhelming personality, and being a true charmer catapulted him to fame. In contrast, Raphael filled the stages with his powerful voice and his polished and truly romantic songs.

Two styles and two different ways of living that ended up distancing them. In fact, the first evidence of that rivalry came when Raphael confessed to having said "unpleasant things" about Julio.

The Origin of the Estrangement Between Julio Iglesias and Raphael

"Fifteen years ago Julio Iglesias carried my suitcases and called me master," were Raphael's unfortunate words. It happened in 1988 during a press conference in Venezuela. The man from Madrid was quick to respond and assured that "Raphael should only open his mouth to sing."

It was then that, after weeks of cross-statements and a growing estrangement, Raphael, in an unexpected turn, decided to apologize publicly. On the program Por la mañana, the Andalusian singer expressed his regret and offered a formal apology to Iglesias. He acknowledged his mistake and valued his colleague's career.

| Europa Press

Although the reconciliation seemed to put an end to the hostilities, the rivalry between both artists continued to be a topic of conversation in the media. They both continued with their careers independently, but rumors about their relationship kept emerging.

Currently, they both remain admired figures by thousands of people who have grown up with their music. However, it is important to remember that beyond the rivalries, both artists found a way to close this chapter with dignity.

Today, looking back, it seems clear that the reconciliation between Raphael and Julio Iglesias is a fact. The message from the man from Madrid is clear proof of this and conveys the enormous respect and admiration that exists between them.