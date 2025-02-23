Major Surprise With Julia Janeiro's Words About María José Campanario

Last Wednesday, February 19, it was announced that María José Campanario was an official contestant in the sixth edition of El Desafío. The news caused a great stir among the media in our country. What surprised all her followers the most were the unexpected words her daughter, Julia Janeiro, wanted to dedicate to her.

María José continues her path on television with Atresmedia. Her participation in Mask Singer was a great boost and now she is once again putting herself to the test in a new television challenge.

| @julsjaneiro, Instagram

However, not everything was joy. Shortly after the announcement, a rumor began to circulate. In Ni que fuéramos, Lydia Lozano announced that María José had been urgently admitted and concern grew among the followers of the dentist.

Julia Janeiro Dedicates Emotional Words to María José Campanario

But María José Campanario didn't take long to respond. Through her social media, she denied the rumors of her hospital admission. Jesulín de Ubrique's wife posted an image on a terrace.

Campanario appeared relaxed, sunbathing. With that photograph, she made it clear that she hadn't been admitted and her followers could breathe easy. María José Campanario has once again shown that she won't let rumors affect her personal life.

| @mery_land_, Instagram

Despite the controversy, what surprised the most was the reaction of Julia Janeiro. The daughter of María José and Jesulín de Ubrique doesn't usually comment on television. Even less so on the programs in which her parents participate, but this time she made an exception.

Julia didn't hesitate to show her support for her mother and did so publicly. She commented on Antena 3's official social media. Her message was clear and direct: "My winner," she wrote, two words that said it all.

Julia Janeiro Supports María José Campanario in Her New Television Adventure

Julia Janeiro's gesture didn't go unnoticed. Many users reacted instantly, some applauded her sincerity while others were surprised by her sudden appearance. But what was clear is that Julia is proud of her mother.

| @julsjaneiro

The contest of El Desafío promises to test María José Campanario in different challenges. Her participation generates expectation. Now, with her daughter's public support, the motivation is greater.

It remains to be seen how far she will go in the competition. But one thing is clear, Julia supports her unconditionally and that gesture has been a great surprise for everyone.