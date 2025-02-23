Tension in 'gh Dúo' Over What Carmen Borrego Has Said About José María Almoguera

The gala last Tuesday of GH Dúo was, to say the least, intense. The name of the last saved contestant was revealed live, and it was José María Almoguera who received the public's support. The moment that caught the most attention from viewers was when Carmen Borrego raised tension on set to defend José María Almoguera.

The son of Carmen Borrego received the news with surprise. He didn't expect to be chosen, but the audience once again trusted him to continue in the house of Guadalix de la Sierra. His joy was evident, although outside the competition the reaction was different.

| Mediaset

On set, the tension escalated. Carmen Borrego and Alexia Rivas had a confrontation that made it clear their relationship is nonexistent.

Carmen Borrego Stars in GH Dúo Moment of Tension to Defend José María Almoguera

The origin of the conflict was Alexia's opinion about José María Almoguera. The collaborator questioned the role he is playing in the reality show. Carmen Borrego, as usual, defended her son, but her response caused a great stir.

The most tense moment of the night came when a phrase from Carmen Borrego was leaked through the sound, which the show's followers interpreted as a threat to Alexia Rivas. Ion Aramendi tried to continue with the gala from the set, but the exchange of words between the two collaborators became the center of attention.

| Mediaset

It all started with Alexia's opinion about the relationship between Álex Ghita and Maica. While one of them sees sincerity in that approach, the other considers it a strategy to reach the final. The atmosphere was already heated when Alexia made a comment that made Carmen Borrego explode: "I see more passion in Álex for Maica than in José María for María."

Carmen's response was immediate. With a pointing finger, she warned her: "When you always go after the same person, you lose credibility. Be careful, colleague! Be careful!"

Carmen Borrego Supports José María Almoguera in GH Dúo

Alexia didn't stay silent: "You have more credibility, you, who is your son. Who are you going to defend? Well, your son. Let's see the credibility you're going to have," she replied harshly.

| Mediaset

The exchange of accusations continued when it was debated who should be saved that night. Alexia insisted that she would have liked Miguel Frigenti to stay in the competition. "I think it's going to be, much to my regret, José María," she commented, and she wasn't wrong.

Carmen Borrego, visibly upset, reacted immediately: "I'm not going to respond to that side, because José may or may not be there, but there's no need to be disrespectful," she reproached. Alexia, firmly, closed the debate: "Carmen, respect my opinion, I come to collaborate and give my opinion. If you don't like it, don't listen to it, but it's my opinion."

The confrontation between the two marked Tuesday's gala. The tension was at its peak. Let's hope that in tonight's program Carmen Borrego will be a little more relaxed when defending José María Almoguera.