Major Surprise After Anabel Pantoja's Confession About Her Mother, Mercedes Bernal

As it couldn't be otherwise, many Andalusians proudly showcased their homeland on Andalusia Day. Among them, Anabel Pantoja, despite having established her residence in Gran Canaria, her heart continues to beat in rhythm with the corners of Andalusia. However, what surprised most about her tribute to her homeland were the words she dedicated to Mercedes Bernal.

Not only Seville, her hometown and where her mother, Mercedes Bernal, resides, but also the beaches of Chipiona and its exquisite cuisine. Isabel Pantoja's niece wanted to share her love for Andalusia on her social media.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

On February 28, on the occasion of Andalusia Day, Anabel published an image dressed in flamenco attire with her mother in Seville. But what truly surprised was the confession that joined the photograph. "Andalusia is my mother, my city, my traditions, the place where I was born and where I will surely end my days," she wrote.

Major Surprise After Anabel Pantoja's Confession About Mercedes Bernal

Her words have caused a great stir. Anabel has made it clear that, despite her stable life in the Canary Islands, her desire is to return to her homeland in the future. This message shows that, although she has found her refuge in Gran Canaria, her bond with Andalusia remains intact.

Anabel Pantoja has built the house of her dreams on the islands. A home with every top-level detail for her comfort and the well-being of her daughter and her partner, David Rodríguez.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

However, her future plans point to a change of course. The possibility of returning to the Peninsula would facilitate her family life, especially with her mother, Mercedes Bernal. Additionally, her boyfriend could also benefit from this move.

Anabel Pantoja Confirms Her Plans Are to Return to Live with Mercedes Bernal

The surprise not only lies in her future plans but in the fact that she has spoken publicly about her mother. Mercedes Bernal has always been a discreet figure, away from the media spotlight. Despite this, Anabel Pantoja wanted to pay her tribute, confirming that Mercedes Bernal is an essential part of her life.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

This declaration has been received with great emotion by her followers. Many have applauded her sincerity and her attachment to Andalusia.

What is clear is that, although her current life is in the Canary Islands, her heart will always be in Seville. And, according to her own words, her future will be too.