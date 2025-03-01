Impact on '¡de Viernes!' After Olga Moreno's Unexpected Confession: 'very Painful'

The emotion overflowed last night on the set of ¡De Viernes!. Olga Moreno, winner of Supervivientes 2021, reappeared on television after eight months of silence. Her interview was a heartbreaking testimony, with a choked voice and glassy eyes, she shared that she has experienced an episode: "Very painful."

It all began with her victory in the reality show, the young woman touched glory. However, the joy was short-lived. Shortly after returning to Spain, her marriage to Antonio David Flores came to an end.

A hard blow, to this was added the death of her mother, the worst of pains. "I come out of Supervivientes, I separate, I experience my mother's passing, I lock myself away for eight months without wanting anything," she confessed.

Impact on ¡De Viernes! After Olga Moreno's Unexpected Confession

The set fell silent and everyone was alert to her story. "I have been through a lot in my life, but this has been the most painful," Olga Moreno continued, referring to her mother's loss. Her sadness was palpable, tears welled up on her face, her words resonated deeply with the audience and the show's collaborators.

In these months of seclusion, Olga Moreno has tried to manage her grief. Eight months without spotlights, without interviews, without wanting anything. A time in which her only goal has been to heal.

She also spoke about her relationship with her ex-partner. She did not avoid the topic and was sincere. Her bond with Antonio David Flores has changed but remains cordial.

In this difficult journey, Agustín Etienne has been a great support. Her representative and partner has been by her side in the toughest moments. Her words made clear the key role Agustín has played in her recovery.

Olga Moreno Confirms on ¡De Viernes! That She Is Now Stronger Than Ever

But now, Olga is ready for a new beginning. She has returned to television with renewed energy. Her comeback has been met with applause and affection.

Her story is an example of resilience. Now Olga Moreno is ready to face a new stage in her life and she confirmed it yesterday live for all of Spain.

Last night, Olga Moreno opened her heart on ¡De Viernes!. She shared her pain, her rebirth and her desire to move forward. It was an impactful interview, now, with a new attitude and new goals, Olga Moreno is ready to write a new chapter in her life.