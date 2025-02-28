Surprise on 'y Ahora Sonsoles' for the Exclusive on Camilo Blanes and Lourdes Ornelas

The program Y ahora Sonsoles has caused a great stir by revealing new information about Camilo Blanes. His mother, Lourdes Ornelas can't take it anymore and wants to help her son as soon as possible.

Camilo Sesto's son was arrested in the early hours of February 25. The cause was substance trafficking. His legal situation is delicate and he could face a sentence of up to three years in prison.

For days, there has been speculation about Lourdes's intentions regarding her son. Some media have insinuated that she sought to legally incapacitate him. However, this information has been denied on the program by journalist Pilar Vidal: "She doesn't want to incapacitate him".

"Lourdes wants to get him into a detox center," the collaborator has assured. The situation is different from what they experienced in Mexico. There, Lourdes managed to admit Camilo to a rehabilitation center because the law allowed it.

However, in Spain, this is not possible because Camilo Blanes is of legal age. "In Mexico she managed it because it's legal, but here she can't because he's of legal age," Pilar Vidal explained live.

The journalist has provided more details about Lourdes Ornelas's concern. According to her revelation, her only wish is for her son to recover.

"He's facing three years in prison and Lourdes wants to talk to the judge to get him into a center," Pilar confirmed. Her intervention made it clear that Lourdes only seeks the best solution for Camilo.

This new twist in the case has caused an intense debate on the set. The option of prison is real and concerning but Lourdes continues to fight for a better alternative. Her goal is to prevent Camilo from serving a prison sentence and instead receive appropriate treatment.

Camilo Blanes's health status has been a recurring topic in recent years. His mother has tried to help him on many occasions. Now, in the face of this new crisis, Lourdes is willing to exhaust all possible options to save her son.

The exclusive from Y ahora Sonsoles has caused a great media impact. Camilo Blanes's case continues to generate interest and concern. In the coming days, updates on his legal future are expected.