Álvaro Muñoz Escassi Doesn't Hold Back Defining His Relationship With Sheila Casas: 'it's A...'

After months in the media spotlight, Álvaro Muñoz Escassi has decided to speak openly about his relationship with Sheila Casas. During his recent interview on the show ¡De Viernes!, the rider made it clear that he is experiencing an excellent moment in his life. He is not only excited about his participation in Supervivientes but also enjoys a very special connection with his partner.

"She is a fun, affectionate, cheerful person," he stated, showing his most romantic side. Escassi's words not only demonstrate his enthusiasm for this relationship but have also sparked speculation about his future with Sheila.

| Mediaset

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi Doesn't Hold Back in Defining His Relationship with Sheila Casas

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi hasn't held back in praising Sheila Casas during his interview on ¡De Viernes!. "We've been together for a short time, but we've experienced so many things together. She has everything perfect," he assured, showering the actress and influencer with compliments.

The love between Escassi and Sheila Casas seems to be going full sail, so much so that the former rider has acknowledged that their relationship could take a step further. "I would love to marry Sheila," he confessed, sparking astonishment and applause on the set.

One of the topics also addressed in the interview was the possibility of starting a family with Sheila Casas. However, Escassi was blunt in his response. "Expand the family?" he was asked on ¡De Viernes!.

| Mediaset

"I already have two, but she has a younger brother and isn't into kids. I'm not of age either and she is more independent, she doesn't want to have children. We are happy and both content," he concluded.

According to their words, the couple fully enjoys their time together without external pressures or expectations. For them, happiness lies in sharing moments and supporting each other in their respective professional and personal projects.

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi and His Relationship with Sheila Casas's Family

One of the topics that also caused curiosity was the opinion of the Casas family about this relationship. Sheila is the fourth of the five Casas siblings, a family with a strong bond in the world of acting.

Escassi has revealed that he has already met some of his brothers-in-law, such as Mario, Christian, and Óscar Casas. "I don't have much of a relationship with them. I haven't met the parents, but I've spoken with the mother a few times," he commented.

| Europa Press

Despite the distance, the rider doesn't hide his admiration for Sheila and her environment. "One must understand that their daughter is with Escassi, knowing the reputation I have," he said with humor. However, Sheila's siblings have made it clear that the most important thing for them is her happiness, a sign that the relationship has their support.

Sheila Casas and the Great Challenge of Supervivientes

Another aspect that concerns the couple is Escassi's imminent participation in Supervivientes. "I put myself in her shoes and I know it's very difficult, but her boyfriend going to Supervivientes is hard for her. Especially because we are doing very well and love each other a lot," he admitted.

The rider is aware that the reality show will test their relationship. "It's difficult to trust me. She will see it and will know what's there. I'm eager for it to pass and for her to be proud of me when I return," he stated.

The relationship between Álvaro Muñoz Escassi and Sheila Casas is advancing steadily and fearlessly. With a possible wedding on the horizon and unwavering trust, the couple demonstrates that they are living their best moment. Now, the great challenge will be the distance during Supervivientes, but if anything is clear, it's that their love is stronger than any obstacle.