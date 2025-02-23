Happiness Arrives at Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera's Home: Everything Is Confirmed

Joy has settled in the family of Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera. A new love story has come to light and everyone is delighted. It is the relationship between Blanca Llandrés and Alberto Herrera, a couple that has surprised many but appears happy and in love.

Alberto Herrera, 32 years old, is the son of renowned journalists Carlos Herrera and Mariló Montero. Following in his parents' footsteps, he has pursued journalism and built a solid career in the field.

Meanwhile, Blanca Llandrés is a psychologist specializing in Human Resources, from Seville and a first cousin of Lourdes Montes. Their mothers are sisters, which explains the strong bond that has always existed between Blanca and Lourdes.

Lourdes Montes's Cousin Confirms Her Best News

The news of this romance has come to light thanks to social media. Blanca has shared several photos on her Instagram account from her recent trip to Rome, where she was joined by Alberto.

These images have revealed their love story, previously unknown to many. In them, the couple appears exploring the most iconic spots of the Italian capital, with gestures of complicity and happiness.

During their stay in Rome, Blanca and Alberto visited the Sistine Chapel and enjoyed Italian cuisine in typical restaurants.

Their trip has been further proof of how well they are together and the connection they share. Blanca's social media also reflect her closeness with her family. In numerous photographs, she appears alongside Lourdes and Sibi Montes, with whom she maintains a very close relationship.

Fran Rivera Is Very Integrated Into Lourdes Montes's Family

Another detail that hasn't gone unnoticed is the presence of Tana Rivera in many of these images. The daughter of Fran Rivera and Eugenia Martínez de Irujo frequently travels to Seville to spend time with her father and her younger siblings, Carmen and Curro. In some of the family photos, singer José Manuel Soto, husband of one of Blanca and Lourdes's aunts, also appears.

Everything indicates that Alberto Herrera's arrival in the family has been very well received. Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera are delighted with this new love story.

Happiness is in the air and everyone is celebrating this union. An unexpected romance but one that has brought much joy to the family.