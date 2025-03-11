Luis Pliego Reveals What No One Knows About Ivonne Reyes's Economic Problem

Luis Pliego has caused a great impact on TardeAR after giving the latest update on Ivonne Reyes. The director of the magazine Lecturas has confirmed that Ivonne will be the protagonist of the cover that will be released tomorrow. Additionally, Luis Pliego has confirmed that Ivonne Reyes is bankrupt.

The presenter has had to start from scratch. Completely bankrupt, she has been forced to resort to the Second Chance Law to try to recover. The debts have left her without even enough to support herself.

After the tough legal battle with Pepe Navarro, father of her son Alejandro, Ivonne Reyes has not yet found peace. Luis Pliego, director of the magazine Lecturas, has offered all the details of this shocking interview on TardeAR.

Impact of What Luis Pliego Has Revealed About Ivonne Reyes

Ivonne Reyes has acknowledged that she suffers from deep depression and has had to fight with all her strength to move forward. "I'm bankrupt and in psychiatric treatment," she confessed. The presenter has returned to the spotlight after having suffered her own hell.

The substantial accumulated debts have made it impossible for her to save her financial situation. Reyes has had to resort to the Second Chance Law to survive. Luis Pliego has revealed alarming details about the critical situation the presenter is going through.

"She has an absolutely critical situation because she is under the Second Chance Law. She can't have anything in her name, she has lost three houses, she doesn't give the exact figure but talks about more than 10M euros," he explained on TardeAR.

"She has lost everything she had and is still negotiating with certain creditors. What she earns from the report will partly go to the creditors. She had bad tax advisors," Luis added.

Luis Pliego Gives All the Details of Ivonne Reyes's Financial Problem

"Many celebrities have declared as a company when they should have done so as an individual. When the tax authorities have claimed that money, it has often been lost. Many doors were closed to her, she talks about bans... She stopped having work," Pliego assured.

"The origin of her problems is the tax authorities and certain investments that went wrong. Investments advised by her advisors," the journalist explained.

It seems that with this exclusive, Luis Pliego has confirmed all the rumors circulating about Ivonne Reyes. In recent months, it was said in the media that the presenter was going through a tough time financially. Now, Ivonne herself has confirmed it in this revealing interview.