Cold Shower for Jonathan, Son of Isak Andic: The Tough Decision He Has Made

Jonathan Andic, the eldest son of Mango's founder, Isak Andic, is going through a difficult time following the recent loss of his father. Isak's death, which occurred in December 2024, has left the Andic family in deep sorrow. As a result of this tragic event, Jonathan has had to make difficult decisions affecting both his personal life and his role in the family business.

The Andic family, accustomed to maintaining a low profile, now faces a new reality. Jonathan, who had planned a wedding celebration in May 2025, has decided to cancel it. The tragedy has completely changed his plans and shifted the family's focus to mourning and privacy.

The Sad Loss of Isak Andic

On December 14, 2024, Isak Andic, the visionary behind the Mango empire, passed away after an accidental fall during a family excursion in Barcelona. Jonathan, who was with his father at the time, experienced the pain of the loss up close. This tragedy has marked a turning point in the family's life, which now must face an irreplaceable void.

Isak Andic was not only Jonathan's father but also the founder of Mango, one of the most important brands in the textile sector. His death has left the company without its main leader, and now Jonathan, the firstborn, faces the enormous responsibility of carrying on his father's legacy. The situation has become more complicated with the reopening of the investigation into Isak's death, which keeps the family on edge.

Jonathan, at 44 years old, has been pointed out as the successor of the company since he was young. In addition to his work at Mango, where he leads the Mango Man line, he has also been involved in various areas of the company. Despite the situation, Jonathan remains determined to honor his father's legacy and lead the company.

Jonathan and Paula's Wedding, Canceled

Although there was talk of a grand wedding in May 2025, Jonathan and Paula Navarro, known as Paula Nata, already married in a civil ceremony in September 2024. The couple had planned to celebrate their union with a party for family and friends, but the unexpected death of Isak Andic forced Jonathan to cancel those plans.

With the family in full mourning, Jonathan and his siblings, Judith and Sara, decided to postpone the celebration. The family has chosen to focus on their father's memory and the management of the company, prioritizing intimacy and respect in these delicate moments. Jonathan and his siblings must continue their father's legacy while facing the pain of the loss.

The decision to cancel the wedding reflects the family's emotional state in this difficult time. Paula, who has been a great support for Jonathan, has understood the situation and, instead of celebrating publicly, has decided to join her partner in his grieving process. The Andic family remains focused on their private life and Mango's projects while maintaining their reserved and discreet character in front of the media.