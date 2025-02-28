Laughter With Gonzalo Miró on 'espejo Público': 'the Limit Is Pregnancy'

Gonzalo Miró once again provokes a loud laugh on the set of Espejo Público with a witty comment related to a controversial topic: infidelities. "The limit is pregnancy," the television collaborator assured with laughter and a touch of irony.

This very morning, this well-known morning show on Antena 3 dedicated part of its broadcast to debating disloyalties. A topic that is very current, all due to the information that has come to light about some well-known figures in our country in recent days.

| Atresmedia

Among other things, they talked about the supposed techniques Manu Tenorio used on social media to flirt, despite being married to Silvia Casas for years. Meanwhile, the steamy messages exchanged between Joaquín Sánchez and Claudia Bavel have also come to light.

For all these reasons, during this morning's broadcast of Espejo Público, Gonzalo Miró and the rest of his colleagues had the opportunity to share their opinions on the matter. To do so, they recreated a hypothetical scenario: a spicy conversation between two people.

| Atresmedia

However, what the Antena 3 audience least expected was the amusing and questionable comment Gonzalo Miró made live. "The line is in pregnancy," he assured, provoking laughter from his colleagues.

Gonzalo Miró Provokes a Loud Laugh on Espejo Público

During this debate, one of the topics was where the line between "infidelity" or "not infidelity" lies. For the occasion, the organization of Espejo Público provided Gonzalo Miró and all his colleagues with signs reading "yes" and "no".

At this moment, one of the collaborators of this Antena 3 program wanted to take the opportunity to ask Gonzalo a compromising question:

"If you are with a girl and discover that she has messages with another man with a conversation like this, steamy, do you think it's not infidelity?"

| Atresmedia

"I think the line is in pregnancy," Gonzalo Miró assured, provoking laughter from the rest of his colleagues. "If there's no pregnancy, there can't be infidelity," one of the collaborators replied sarcastically.

The commotion on the set of Espejo Público was such that Susanna Griso didn't hesitate to react to the journalist's occurrence. "Wow!" the presenter expressed, visibly surprised.

Following Gonzalo Miró's amusing comment, the host announced that they were going to hear the citizens' opinions. "Hey, let's see if Spain thinks like you... Maybe you have support, huh?" Susanna assured, laughing.