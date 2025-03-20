The Latest News About Harry Will Cause Meghan Markle Pain: It Could Be Very Serious

Recently, Prince Harry has been embroiled in a new controversy related to his legal status in the United States. Residing in the exclusive community of Montecito, California, Harry has been under the spotlight.

All this is due to the controversy that has arisen around his visa application to reside in the country. Although attempts to access the details of his application have failed, some recently released court documents have shed some light.

| Europa Press

Prince Harry Could Be in Trouble

This controversy dates back to the prince's public statements about his drug use, revealed in his autobiography Spare. In the book, Harry admits to having tried various substances during his youth.

U.S. immigration law states that individuals applying for a visa must answer a key question."Have you ever been a drug abuser or addict?" This is a crucial question, as an affirmative answer could have consequences.

The big question is whether Harry answered this question truthfully on his application. If it were confirmed that the prince checked "yes," this could complicate his legal situation, as he would need a waiver from the U.S. government to be admitted into the country.

| Twitter, @Josemn1_

So Far Nothing Is Confirmed

The Heritage Foundation has been requesting access to the information related to Harry's visa application. They argue that it is in the public interest to know the prince's answer to this question, given his public profile.

If it were proven that the Duke of Sussex lied on his visa application, Harry could face serious legal repercussions. This would not only have severe personal consequences for him but could also cause a crisis for the British royal family.

| ITV Studios

Prince Harry, who has expressed his interest in obtaining U.S. citizenship in the future, could see his plans thwarted. It is important to note that, for now, it can't be stated with certainty how Harry answered the questions.

However, this matter has highlighted the prince's complex legal situation and the need for the facts to be clarified. The public is closely following the developments of this case, while they wait to see what direction this controversy will take.