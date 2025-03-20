Confirmed: King Charles III and Camilla Make a Decision That Affects Pope Francis

Recently, international media have focused their attention on a relevant news story related to the British monarchs and the Vatican. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the visit of Charles III and Queen Camilla is going ahead. Despite concerns about Pope Francis's health, the scheduled meeting remains.

The British monarchs' trip to Italy, which includes a visit to the Vatican, is still on. Despite complications arising from Pope Francis's health, Buckingham Palace has decided to keep the scheduled meeting.

| Instagram, @franciscus

Will the Meeting Between Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Pope Francis Take Place?

Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized for over a month due to bilateral pneumonia, is expected to be fully recovered by April 8. That is the date when, theoretically, Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the Holy See. There, they are scheduled to meet with Pope Francis.

The meeting between Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Pope Francis represents an important milestone for relations between the Catholic Church and the Church of England. This will be the first time the British monarch meets with Pope Francis since he ascended the throne.

The meeting will take place in a very relevant context: the Papal Jubilee of 2025. Additionally, during the visit, a special service will be held in the Sistine Chapel. This event will focus on the theme "caring for creation," a principle actively advocated by Pope Francis.

| Europa Press

Charles III is no stranger to the highest representative of the Catholic Church. Throughout his life, he has had the opportunity to meet three popes, including Pope Francis in 2017, —but he did not yet hold the title of king—.

There is no doubt that this meeting, in his role as monarch, reinforces his commitment to international diplomacy. The relationship between the Holy See and the British monarchy remains of great importance, and this meeting strengthens the ties between both institutions.

A Personal Anniversary for the Royal Couple

This trip to Italy has personal significance for Queen Camilla and Charles III, as it will coincide with the 20th anniversary of their marriage. Although it has not been officially confirmed if it will be celebrated in a special way, this event marks an important date for the couple. The trip is scheduled from April 7 to 10 and will include visits to several Italian cities, such as Rome and Ravenna, in addition to the stop at the Holy See.

Despite this personal component, the main focus of the trip is on diplomacy. The visit is expected to strengthen the ties between the United Kingdom and the Vatican.