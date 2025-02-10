Logo e-notícies EN
Lourdes Ornelas's Latest Confession About Camilo Blanes: 'Anyone Would Do It'

Lourdes Ornelas has revealed something related to what's happening right now with her son Camilo Blanes

Pilar G. Álvarez

Lourdes Ornelas isn't willing to give up on a situation that already seems unsustainable. The former partner of singer Camilo Sesto has been making efforts for years to help their son escape the spiral he's trapped in. Although it doesn't seem easy to redirect the situation at the moment, the Mexican admits she will keep insisting: "It's what anyone would do," Ornelas admitted to the media.

Concern about the condition of the late artist from Alcoy's son has been growing since it became known that he had entered this difficult-to-return tunnel. Lourdes Ornelas, his mother, has long been denouncing that her son is being manipulated by bad influences who take advantage of him.

"I'm desperate, very worried about Camilo's life," she admitted some time ago. She also revealed some details about her son's personality, justifying his behavior. "He's not bad, he has a disease, like many people in the world, which is addiction," she assured.

Lourdes Ornelas Clarifies Something Related to Her Stance Toward Her Son

Back then, she referred to the people who frequent the house where her son lives. "It's inhumane what they're doing to Camilo, inhumane how they steal from him, how they exploit him. I've become an expert in getting rid of drunks and addicts," she admitted.

Ornelas assured that "the worst of Torrelodones" come to her son's home. According to her, they are people who bring him "bags of drugs." And she clarified: "We're talking about crimes against health."

The mother of Camilo Blanes explained that her son "isn't sick, he's completely vulnerable." A situation of defenselessness in which those around him "can do whatever they want with him."

Camilo Sesto's son, who now calls himself Sheila Devil, often uploads images to his profile that show the physical deterioration that so worries his mother. Additionally, through these photographs, it's possible to see the deplorable state of the house he inherited from his father.

Camilo Blanes Is Surrounded by Bad Company, According to His Mother

It's worth remembering that after the artist's death, Blanes became the universal heir to his estate. He kept his properties and his royalties, and since then, he hasn't stopped making worrying headlines.

Lourdes Ornelas, despite the complicated situation, doesn't lose hope that her son will recover and enter a detox center.

A few days ago, the Mexican gave the latest update on her son: "He's fine, calmer. Better, thank God, little by little." Words that suggest that, although the situation is delicate, Ornelas remains focused on helping her only son.

