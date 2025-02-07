Cold Water Shock in 'Com si fos ahir': Alicia González Laá Ends Up in the Hospital

The new episode of Com si fos ahir will leave the audience on the edge of their seats, as the characters deal with complicated decisions. On this occasion, Eva, played by Alicia González Laá, is the one who finds herself swept up in a series of events that take her to the hospital.

If Com si fos ahir has taught us anything, it's that life can take turns when we least expect it. Just when it seems like things are calming down, a new shake-up arrives that changes everything. In today's episode, the protagonist is Eva.

Alicia González Laá ends up in the hospital

This way, the woman can't get rid of Lluís. Because yes, the man keeps insisting, and although she tries to avoid him, a call changes everything. And not just any call: Lluís contacts her from the hospital after having an accident while trying to cut wood.

Faced with this situation, Eva can't help but go see him, which opens a new front in their complicated relationship. One way or another, we'll have to wait to see today's episode to clear up the doubts about how their relationship progresses.

Joel wants to help Isabel

But it's not just Eva who is at a crossroads. Isabel has found a new night job, which could help with the family finances, but also generates uncertainty in her environment. Meanwhile, Joel, determined to contribute at home, wants to find a job.

However, his mother forbids him. The refusal weighs on him, and the feeling of being alone starts to become evident in his gaze. In another part of the story, Gina can't help but feel sad; days have passed without hearing anything from Álvar, and the uncertainty consumes her.

On the other hand, the concern also reaches Lídia, who trusted Llibert and lent him money. However, she hasn't heard anything from him since. The lack of news unsettles her, making her wonder if she made a mistake by trusting him.

Eva, in the eye of the storm

Although all the storylines are progressing, it's Eva who is at the epicenter of the tension. Lluís doesn't seem willing to stay away, and although she tries to keep her distance, fate keeps putting them on the same path.

The question is: Will she be able to leave him behind, or will this closeness make things even more complicated? The answers will come in an episode full of emotions, doubts, and difficult decisions in Com si fos ahir.