Surprise on 'TardeAR' with What They've Revealed About Isabel Pantoja's New Job

The uncertainty about Isabel Pantoja's new projects has ended. After months of speculation, the singer has signed a contract with the production company Mediacrest for the creation of a documentary series and a fiction series about her life. In an unexpected twist, TardeAR has been responsible for revealing key information about these projects.

The key moment of this agreement took place in Madrid, where Isabel Pantoja met with Francisco Pou, CEO of Mediacrest, to sign the contract. The meeting, which was captured in images, shows the artist especially happy with this new step in her career.

| Instagram, @mediacrest_es

The contract includes two projects: a documentary series and a fiction series that will portray Isabel Pantoja's life and career. The artist has expressed her excitement about this opportunity. "I'm thrilled with this project, it's a beautiful opportunity to celebrate my 50-year career," she stated.

Now, it has been the program TardeAR that has broken the news, revealing key information about Isabel Pantoja's agreement with the production company Mediacrest. The journalist Saúl Ortiz, who at the time negotiated directly with the singer, has been responsible for revealing unpublished details about this production.

Surprise in TardeAR With What They've Revealed About Isabel Pantoja's New Work

The program presented by Frank Blanco and Verónica Dulanto has been the first to reveal concrete data about Isabel Pantoja's new work. Thanks to Saúl Ortiz, the intricacies of the decision the singer has made and the conditions she has imposed to give the final yes have been known.

According to Ortiz, Pantoja always had it clear that she would only make a documentary about her life if she had full control of the content. "From the beginning, Isabel Pantoja has wanted to tell her life in the first person. When I say everything, I mean everything," he assured.

| @TardeAR, Telecinco

The documentary series will seek to reflect her story without censorship. This means we could hear her version on topics like her relationship with María del Monte, Encarna Sánchez, or even her time in prison.

According to Saúl Ortiz, Isabel Pantoja has made it clear that she will answer all questions without restrictions. "She won't put any buts to any question, she will speak with absolute frankness about her life," the journalist stated.

The Details of Isabel Pantoja's Choice

Additionally, the journalist has revealed that the artist listened to offers from several production companies, some of them renowned, but ultimately chose a smaller one. "She wants comfort, familiarity, and above all, international projection," Ortiz explained. This suggests that the singer is not only looking for a quality product but also to maintain absolute control over her story.

Another of the most talked-about aspects has been the figure for which she could access this project. In this regard, Saúl Ortiz clarified that Isabel Pantoja was clear that she "wouldn't give the yes for less than four million euros."

| @TardeAR, Telecinco

Meanwhile, the fiction series has not yet revealed many details about the script, but it is known that Isabel will have a decisive role in its production. In fact, one of her main conditions was to have control over the episodes.

Isabel Pantoja is about to experience one of the most important moments of her career by offering an intimate and unfiltered look at her entire life. Thanks to TardeAR and Saúl Ortiz, we now know more details about what promises to be a shocking production. Are we ready to discover the complete story of one of Spain's most iconic artists?