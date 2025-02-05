Surprise on 'TardeAR' with what Fran Redondo has revealed about Julián Muñoz: 'He was a...'

The TardeAR program experienced an unexpected moment with the appearance of Fran Redondo. The grandson of Julián Muñoz came to the set to show the emotional gesture he made to remember his grandfather. Fran Redondo surprised everyone with a shocking confession about Julián Muñoz: "He was a great man."

"I tattooed an emblematic photograph for the people," the young man explained. "It took me five hours of work."

However, he admitted that he hasn't finished the design yet. "I couldn't stand the pain, but I have to go back to finish it," he added.

Fran Redondo explains why he tattooed Julián Muñoz's face on his arm

Fran shared the deep meaning behind his decision. "I tattoo his face because I have seen my family destroyed and rebuilt because of that face," he expressed with emotion.

Despite his grandfather's past mistakes, he made it clear that he always carries him in his heart. For him, this tattoo is not just a tribute but a reminder of everything his family has gone through.

During the interview, his grandmother, Mayte Zaldívar, intervened by phone. She highlighted Fran's admiration for Julián. "He sees him handsome in all the photographs," she confessed with laughter.

A comment that brought smiles to the set. Mayte added that the relationship between grandfather and grandson has always been special and that Julián would be proud of this gesture.

Fran Redondo fondly remembers Julián Muñoz on TardeAR

The young man explained that the decision to get tattooed was well thought out. It wasn't a spur-of-the-moment impulse but something he had considered for a long time. "I know he always supported me when I got a tattoo, and I did this one for him," he stated with conviction.

He recounted that his family has gone through difficult times but has also managed to move forward. For him, Julián has been a central figure in his life, and this tattoo is his way of honoring him: "He was a great man."

This gesture demonstrated Fran's deep connection with his grandfather. Despite the time and circumstances, Julián Muñoz remains present in his life. A tattoo that symbolizes much more than a memory.

It's a story of love, family, and second chances. An act that will remain forever on his skin and in his heart.