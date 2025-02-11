Surprise on 'TardeAR' with What Fabiola Martínez Has Confessed About Bertín Osborne

Fabiola Martínez has visited the set of TardeAR to promote her new book, When Silence Is Not an Option. In this book, she has talked about her past and the harsh experiences she has lived through over the course of her life. During the interview, she shared moments of great emotion and revealed shocking details of her story with Bertín Osborne.

Live, she confessed that her goal with this book is to help those who have gone through similar situations. She spoke openly about the abuse she suffered in her childhood within her own family.

| Telecinco

An uncle of hers behaved inappropriately with her when she was a child. "I believe there are many victims, and I want to help," she declared firmly.

Fabiola Martínez Confesses on TardeAR Whether Bertín Osborne Has Read Her Novel

Fabiola Martínez explained that these types of experiences are never completely overcome: "You learn to live with it. When you remove the guilt and shame, you start to handle the situation better, when you remove that, you start to live better," Fabiola Martínez added sincerely. Her words moved everyone present on the set.

| Telecinco

Regarding Bertín Osborne's reaction to the book, Fabiola confessed that she doesn't know if he has read it. "I have no idea. He knows many things, he knows me and knows my past, my family history, so he won't be surprised," she assured.

Fabiola Martínez Opens Up on TardeAR About Her Relationship with Bertín Osborne

However, what was most surprising was her confession about how these abuses have influenced her relationship with Bertín Osborne. "I don't think it affected our relationship; what conditioned it was my behavior with him," Fabiola Martínez declared live.

| Telecinco

She explained that her emotional deficiencies within her family have influenced the way she has related to Bertín. "When he proposed to me, I said I would only accept if we formed a family. Because I always saw him surrounded by people, and I wanted that, I wanted what he had," Fabiola Martínez revealed.

Her words left a deep impression on the audience. She showed great courage in speaking about her story and demonstrated her desire to help others. The interview on TardeAR was a moment full of emotions and revelations that impacted all the viewers.