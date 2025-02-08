The last words of Joel Joan that could point to Mònica Glaenzel: 'She was a...'

Some stories take years to come to light, and that's exactly what has happened with Joel Joan's latest confession in his interview with Albert Om. The actor has opened the chest of memories to reveal why, more than 15 years ago, he refused to participate in El convidat.

His reply hinted at details of a difficult stage in his life, marked by his separation from Mònica Glaenzel. This way, according to his words, it was a personal moment that was not the most suitable for public exposure.

| YouTube

Joel Joan's words that could point to Mònica Glaenzel

Albert Om, who was the creator of El convidat, starred in many programs with 63 characters who agreed to open their doors to the audience. However, there were also those who said no, and among them was Joel Joan himself.

In the interview, Om recalled that failed attempt to convince him to participate in the program, to which Joel Joan replied sincerely. "It was a darker stage, that one. I wasn't ready for you to come to my house," the Catalan stated.

| TV3

His words not only explain his refusal at that time but also point to a complex phase in his life. Just in those years, the actor had separated from Mònica Glaenzel, with whom he had a young daughter, Etna.

Showing his home and family environment in a moment of instability was not an option. There is no doubt that these words now gain significance by confessing that he was going through a difficult stage after his breakup.

| Twitter, @JoelJoanJuve

Joel Joan criticizes TV3 and the Catalan audiovisual industry

But the conversation didn't just stay in past anecdotes. Joel Joan also took advantage of the interview to criticize the role of public television as a driving force of the Catalan audiovisual sector. His stance has been clear: he believes that TV3 has lost the momentum it once had.

The actor didn't hesitate to express his discontent with the direction TV3 has taken and the impact this has had on the sector. This interview has served to uncover a more intimate side of Joel Joan, who doesn't usually delve into his personal life.

His rejection of El convidat is no longer a mystery. Additionally, his critical view of the Catalan audiovisual landscape makes it clear that he remains committed to the future of the sector.