Kate Middleton surprises with the photo that clarifies her condition and that only William knew

Kate Middleton had an emotional moment with the students of a primary school. It was on Tuesday during her most recent visit to the National Portrait Gallery in London. Instead of arriving in an official vehicle, the Princess of Wales chose to travel by bus. She did so alongside the children from All Souls CE School in Marylebone.

During the journey, Kate was approachable and chatted with the little ones. However, it was Grace, a five-year-old girl, who ended up walking hand in hand with her without knowing she was with the future queen.

Kate Middleton and her most loving side

The event took place on February 4 and marked the launch of an "interactive route" to help children under five develop social and emotional skills. The initiative is part of Shaping Us, a program driven by the princess to promote child development.

Through different portraits, the little ones explored how facial expressions reflect emotions. The activity aimed for the children to identify feelings in the faces of the paintings and relate them to their own experiences.

Kate, 43 years old, arrived with an elegant and sober look. She wore a brown blazer over a black turtleneck sweater, paired with pinstripe trousers from Jigsaw. She complemented her outfit with Sézane earrings and a Halcyon Days bracelet, which is believed to have been a gift from Prince William.

A special bond with the children

From the start of the trip, the princess integrated with the group, showing her most maternal side. Grace, in particular, felt comfortable with Kate and didn't let go of her hand throughout the journey.

Alix Ascough, the school principal, explained that the girl chatted with Kate during the journey without having any idea who she was. When it was explained to her that she was a princess, Grace simply called her "Catherine," with total naturalness.

A magical tree that grows with stories

One of the most special moments of the day was the encounter with The Bobeam Tree, an artistic structure made of foam and resin with brightly colored leaves. The children listened to the story of the "magical tree" and participated in an activity where their own drawings helped it grow.

At the end of the tour, the little ones placed their self-portraits in a cabinet with secret compartments. Seeing their works disappear, they reacted with amazement. "It's gone!" they exclaimed, surprised.

Kate, playing with the mystery, asked with a smile: "Where has it gone?" A child, intrigued, checked the back of the cabinet trying to find an explanation.

A positive impact on children's education

This visit reaffirms the Princess of Wales's commitment to emotional education in childhood. Through art and creativity, Kate seeks to provide tools that help the little ones recognize and express their emotions.

The interactive tour will be available at the National Portrait Gallery until March 16, allowing more children to have this enriching experience.