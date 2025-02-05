King Charles and Queen Camilla surprise with their decision days before their anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla have decided to spend their 20th wedding anniversary working. No celebrations or romantic dinners. The royal couple will be in Italy on a state visit, fulfilling an official agenda full of commitments.

The trip will include a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Meanwhile, the monarch will continue his cancer treatment without altering his schedule.

| Europa Press

Despite his health condition, Charles remains one of the most active members of the royal family. During his tours, he is capable of fulfilling up to eight commitments in a single day.

King Charles doesn't want parties

Charles and Camilla were married on April 9, 2005, at the Guildhall in Windsor. The reception took place at Windsor Castle. Now, twenty years later, their anniversary will go unnoticed in the royal agenda.

Sources close to the palace assure that there will be no public celebrations. The tight schedule of the king and queen in Italy leaves no room to commemorate the date. If the couple decides to mark the moment, they will do so privately and without official events.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

The king and queen have always been recognized for their commitment to the monarchy. Therefore, no one expects them to change their itinerary for a personal occasion.

Italy, a key destination for the British monarchy

Charles and Camilla have resumed their international tours following the success of their visit to Australia and Samoa in 2024. Now, Italy is added to their list of strategic destinations.

Although the exact itinerary has not yet been revealed, they are expected to visit Rome, known as the "Eternal City." They will also have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Italy will be the third European country they visit together since Charles's coronation. In 2023, they toured France and Germany on trips that were considered diplomatic and commercial achievements. After their visit to Berlin and Hamburg, a British government official stated that the tour helped improve bilateral relations and facilitated agreements in trade, defense, and foreign policy.

A relationship marked by history

The marriage of the king and queen has been full of historical moments. Both, previously divorced, married in a civil ceremony in 2005. The wedding had to be postponed for a week due to the death of Pope John Paul II.

| Mediaset

Charles has visited Italy on numerous occasions. In 2009, he and Camilla met with Pope Benedict XVI. In 2017, they returned to the Vatican for a meeting with Pope Francis. Now, with a new meeting on the agenda, the monarch strengthens his bond with the Holy See.

New trips on the horizon for 2025

The Daily Mail revealed that the king and queen will continue with their international agenda in 2025. Although there is no official confirmation yet, it is speculated that they might visit India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

What is ruled out is a trip to Canada. As the country will hold general elections in 2025, a visit from the monarchy is not in the plans.

Charles and Camilla have spent previous anniversaries discreetly. In 2024, they celebrated their 19th anniversary in Balmoral, Scotland, and in 2021, their 16th anniversary coincided with the passing of Prince Philip.

This year will be no different: their commitment to the monarchy remains intact. Instead of celebrations, work and diplomacy will be their priority.