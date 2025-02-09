David Rodríguez and Anabel Pantoja aren't going through their best moment, as both have experienced several weeks of anguish. First, due to their daughter Alma's health, which kept them on edge for 18 days, and recently, both are facing a complicated legal process.

Although Anabel Pantoja has a great joy in her life, her mother, Mercedes Bernal. She has had a nice gesture with her daughter that confirms all the rumors about how their relationship is currently.

The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands has initiated an investigation for alleged child abuse. And that, undoubtedly, has sparked a great media controversy that has fully affected Anabel Pantoja and her partner.

Since the publication of the official statement from the Court, the pressure on the couple has grown considerably. The situation has become increasingly unsustainable for Anabel and David, surrounded by stress, unfounded accusations, and a wave of rumors that has increased the tension in their environment.

Anabel Pantoja's great support at this time is Mercedes Bernal

Some claim that their relationship is deteriorated, uncertainty and emotional strain could have created a distance between them. However, close people like María Patiño and Belén Esteban have categorically denied this version. They assure that Anabel Pantoja just wants peace and to focus on her family.

In this complicated context, Mercedes Bernal, Anabel's mother, has become her great support. From the first moment, she has been by her side, and her involvement is total. Last Wednesday, a photograph confirmed it.

Mercedes Bernal's latest gesture with Anabel Pantoja that confirms all the rumors

An image of Anabel and Mercedes at the children's hospital in Gran Canaria was leaked. They went together for a routine check-up of little Alma. The snapshot speaks for itself, showing Mercedes joining her daughter and granddaughter at all times.

This gesture hasn't gone unnoticed. With it, Mercedes Bernal has made clear what many already suspected: she is Anabel's essential pillar and doesn't plan to leave her side. For now, Seville can wait.

Mercedes won't return home until the storm subsides, her priority now is her daughter and granddaughter. This photograph has confirmed the rumors about whether Mercedes will return home soon or not, and it seems that for now, she will remain with Anabel Pantoja.

The investigation continues, there are no clear deadlines. Meanwhile, Anabel takes refuge in her family. Her mother is her best ally in this difficult situation.