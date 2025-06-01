King Juan Carlos's bomb that's making waves across Spain: the truth is finally out

A few days ago, news broke that the emeritus king might be considering the possibility of moving his current residence from Dubai to a location closer to Spain. Specifically, it was mentioned that the former head of state could settle in Cascais, a vacation destination located in neighboring Portugal. However, sources close to Felipe VI's father were quick to categorically deny that move.

"The 'Cascais Operation' is categorically false," people in the emeritus's circle stated. While it is true that Juan Carlos visits the Portuguese country when he lands in Spain, in reality his plans do not involve leaving his residence in the United Arab Emirates.

Days after Juan Carlos last visited Sanxenxo, the monarch traveled to Portugal. Coinciding with the moment when the emeritus was in Cascais, Verónica Dulanto revealed on the TardeAR program the intentions of Queen Letizia's father-in-law. According to the journalist, this change of residence would make it easier for the monarch to be closer to Spain, as well as to his family and social circle.

TardeAR provided more information about the supposed move of the king's residence. Specifically, they even mentioned that the monarch might have bought a house that could at some point become his new home.

It should be remembered that the previous king spent part of his youth in Estoril, a place where the Spanish royal family lived during their years of exile. In addition, he keeps friendships in the area and has been seen in that Portuguese region on several occasions enjoying regattas and events.

In Estoril, a city very close to Cascais, is the house where he lived for some years of his childhood, Villa Giralda. A very special place for the emeritus and also for his sister, Infanta Margarita.

Five years after his exile to Abu Dhabi, Juan Carlos I needs to be surrounded by his loved ones

It was in 2020 when Juan Carlos decided to move his residence to Abu Dhabi, where he has led a discreet life away from media attention. Despite the denial from people close to the emeritus that he is going to move to Portugal, this step could mark the beginning of a new stage.

This is not the first time there has been talk of Juan Carlos's desire to be closer to his loved ones. These almost five years in the United Arab Emirates (Emiratos Árabes) have been difficult for him to the point that he now feels the need to be surrounded by the affection of friends and family.

Although his definitive return to Spain seems unlikely due to the political and media storm it would entail, settling in Portugal could be an appropriate solution considering the emeritus's circumstances.