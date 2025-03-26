King Felipe, Scared After Learning What Princess Leonor Is Doing in Elcano

King Felipe maintains deep concern about the direction the controversies involving Princess Leonor are taking. The heiress continues her training aboard Elcano, but due to the recent scandals, media pressure has increased. The leak of images of Leonor in a bikini or at a shopping center has opened the door for the princess to become a protagonist.

To this, one must add the rumors pointing to a possible romance on Elcano, which further increases the expectation. King Felipe, aware of the situation, fears that the media pressure on his daughter will increase in the coming months.

| @casareal.es, Instagram

King Felipe's Great Anguish with Princess Leonor

King Felipe has been the latest to join the reactions that the recent controversies about Princess Leonor have provoked. The fact that images of the heiress were leaked at a shopping center has opened a debate not without controversy. The question lies in knowing where the limit is and what kind of information is relevant about the future queen of Spain.

In this sense, it seems that everything is noteworthy. Even if what is being talked about are photos of Leonor in a bikini or enjoying her free time. It is rumored that what the princess is doing on Elcano is having fun and has even found love with one of her companions.

| RTVE

All these theories have reached King Felipe's ears, who fears an increase in media pressure on Princess Leonor. There is an ongoing race to see who is the first to capture an unprecedented snapshot of the heiress. Especially if it reflects everything that is really happening inside the brigantine.

In the Spanish Royal House, there is great fear that these events will trigger a media pursuit that affects her well-being. The leaked images of her participation in Elcano activities have caused a great stir in the media. However, there is greater interest in photographing her when she is off the ship and, especially, during her leisure time.

King Felipe is particularly scared of the effects this exposure may have on Leonor's safety. The recent rumors about her personal life have caused headlines, progressively increasing media pressure.

King Felipe Reacts to Princess Leonor's Controversies

With Letizia traveling in Cape Verde, it is King Felipe who remains alert to everything happening regarding Princess Leonor. The queen, although she is thousands of kilometers away, also follows "the entire situation" in detail, according to Monarquía Confidencial.

The main objective of the kings is "to protect their daughter above all," and that is why they issued a statement last Monday. With this, besides intending to bring to justice those who leaked the photos in Chile, they want it to serve as a warning.

| Europa Press

King Felipe fears that the leak of images and the constant media focus on his daughter could trigger uncomfortable or harmful situations. In this context, Zarzuela is working on strategies to protect the princess's privacy and ensure her safety. All this without hindering the work of journalists at official events.

At the moment, everything that happens to Princess Leonor on Elcano is synonymous with news. In fact, it is said that several media outlets are already waiting at her next destination to get her first image after the scandals.

This movement has not pleased King Felipe nor the queen, who consider it completely unnecessary. Those who know the work of the media assure that the only thing they can do is "adapt" and try to handle the situation as best as possible.