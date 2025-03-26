Meghan Markle Will Be Speechless: What Queen Elizabeth Really Thought of Her

The engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was one of the most desired events by the British Royal Family, but not everything was as idyllic as it seemed. Although Queen Elizabeth II showed affection for Meghan, the reservations of other family members, especially Prince Philip, did not go unnoticed. The family environment was divided over the union, and differences came to light at key moments.

Elizabeth II and Her Support for Meghan Markle: Faith in the Couple's Future?

Harry asked for Meghan Markle's hand following a family tradition and, before taking the big step, the prince had to ask his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for permission. Although this moment was private, it is known that the Queen showed support for the young prince. Her response, although vague ("Well, then, I suppose I must say yes"), showed that she accepted the relationship, despite the differences of opinion within the family.

After their first meeting, it was said that Elizabeth II was happy to see that Harry had found someone to share his life with. Especially because Meghan seemed to share Prince Harry's passions. This sympathy from the monarch remained even when Prince Philip showed a different stance.

Philip's Discontent: A Revealing Nickname for Meghan Markle

Prince Philip, known for his straightforward character, did not share his wife's enthusiasm regarding Meghan Markle. According to sources close to the family, the prince consort was "suspicious" of Meghan, comparing her to Wallis Simpson, the woman for whom King Edward VIII abdicated. This parallel led Philip to nickname Meghan as "DOW," in reference to the Duchess of Windsor, as a reminder of family history.

Elizabeth II's appreciation for Meghan contrasted with Philip's concerns, and although the Queen defended the union, her husband was always much more cautious. Prince Philip thought that the fact that Meghan was an "American actress" was not a suitable choice for his grandson. These disagreements within the Royal Family marked the difference in how the Sussex engagement was experienced.

William's Reservations: Fear of a Rushed Love

Another member of the Royal Family with reservations was Prince William, Harry's brother, who feared that the relationship was moving too quickly. According to some testimonies, William was concerned that Meghan Markle would not have enough time to adapt to life in the United Kingdom and form her own circle of friends. He even expressed that he did not understand how Harry could think of marrying someone he had met so recently.

In fact, William tried to mediate in his brother Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle. The Prince of Wales asked his uncle, Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, to intervene and advise Harry to slow down his relationship with Meghan. However, this intervention only increased the tension and reinforced Harry's determination.

Thus, despite the reservations, animosity, and rejection of some members of the British Royal Family toward Meghan Markle, Elizabeth II seemed to think quite the opposite. Harry's grandmother's life experience made her approve of his relationship with the American actress, feeling happy for him. Surely, Prince Harry misses the presence of Elizabeth II, a figure of great authority who showed him her support in her day.