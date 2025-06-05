Flood of tears on 'Pasapalabra': Everyone has found out about Rosa and Manu

In recent days, excitement on Pasapalabra has reached its highest point, but tears have also flooded the set. Rosa and Manu, two of the most beloved contestants, have gone through a very difficult stage on the show. So far, neither of them has managed to win the grand prize, which has surprised and moved the audience.

The farewell of Rosa has been especially emotional after having participated in more than 130 episodes. She has expressed her gratitude to the audience with words full of affection and sincerity. Her charm, manners, and respect have won everyone over, beyond her skill at answering in the Rosco.

During the past few weeks, Rosa has experienced a streak of unusual mistakes in her game, even in the dreaded Blue Chair. Despite this, she herself has acknowledged that her brain and her tongue have been disconnected lately, and she hopes to reconnect to improve her performance. This vulnerable moment has made viewers empathize even more with her.

Meanwhile, Manu has also shown himself to be an exceptional contestant and has won over the audience with his characteristic humor and his now-famous poem. As he himself has said, it's a strategy he uses to relax before the Rosco, although he still hasn't managed to claim the final victory. Both keep a technical tie that keeps the tension high in every episode.

The start of this week has brought new challenges for Rosa, who has once again faced the Blue Chair with determination. Her rival was Samuel, a fishmonger from Madrid with a clear dream: to take his daughters to New York if he won the jackpot. Despite Samuel's motivation, Rosa has managed to keep control and prevent him from entering the show.

The latest showdown between Rosa and Manu was marked by an unexpected twist. When Roberto Leal announced that both were tied, Rosa changed her strategy and chose not to take risks. However, in the end, she lost the chance to win by just one second, which led to the duel ending in a tie.

Currently, the accumulated prize on Pasapalabra has reached €1,678,000 ($1,678,000), making it one of the highest in the show's history. This figure increases the pressure on all the contestants and keeps the audience on edge. Thus, the contestants continue to fight with dedication to try to become the winners.

The story of Rosa and Manu on Pasapalabra has been a reflection of effort, talent, and raw emotions. Their time on the show has left a mark on both the viewers and the team. For now, the wait continues and the hope for victory remains intact.