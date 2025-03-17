Applause for Laura Fa for the Scolding She Gave Juan del Val Live

Laura Fa has once again earned the applause of viewers following the monumental scolding she gave Juan del Val live on air. The Espejo Público collaborator had no qualms about questioning the latest and controversial statements made by her professional colleague.

During this morning's broadcast, the team of collaborators of the morning show dedicated part of their Más Espejo section to comment on the writer's latest intervention on La Roca.

This Sunday, March 16, Juan del Val did not hesitate to publicly express his discontent with all the gossip press in our country. All this after it was published that Íñigo Onieva organized an outing with friends without including Tamara Falcó.

"The gossip press should reflect on how fascist it is. Fascist, really!" the television collaborator asserted on La Sexta's show. He also took the opportunity to recall what happened to him and Nuria Roca a few months ago.

"The same thing that happened with us... When I went to Santander for a fair and you stayed in Menorca," added Juan del Val, claiming that at that time there was talk of "crisis and divorce."

Words that, as expected, did not go unnoticed among the Espejo Público collaborators. So much so that Laura Fa did not hesitate to condemn the writer's criticism of the gossip press live on air.

After recalling the controversial statements made by Juan del Val next weekend, Laura Fa slammed the table to give her professional colleague a loud scolding.

Initially, the television collaborator stated that, according to her, things "are said differently." She also took the opportunity to share her thoughts on the matter:

"The information coming from Íñigo is very specific, and we report what we can. Juan del Val knows perfectly well why we report it, and I understand that what he's doing there is being friendly with Tamara and wants to defend her. That's fine, but he shouldn't shoot at us to defend his friend."

At this point, despite Laura Fa's strong stance, Pilar Vidal decided to stand up for her friend and colleague. She made it very clear that Juan del Val "isn't being friendly" with Tamara Falcó.

"Really, what happens is that he gets a bit into the role of a writer, and what he's saying is..." the journalist was explaining when she was interrupted by her colleague.

"He wasn't there as a writer on this show, okay! He's there as many things, but not as a writer. He doesn't do syntactic analysis of the headlines; his role is different," Laura Fa asserted.

This way, the communicator made it very clear that Juan del Val does exactly the same thing she does. This is why she doesn't understand why he attacks the gossip press in that way.