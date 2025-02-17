King Charles III Can No Longer Hide What's Happening with Camila Parker Bowles: 'Surprise!'

Tensions within the British royal family remain latent and a new chapter in Prince Harry's story has come to light. The relationship with his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, has never been easy. Now it is revealed that the queen consort may have played a key role in his definitive estrangement from the monarchy.

A Silent Battle Within Buckingham

Since her official arrival in the royal family, Camilla never had the support of Charles III's children. Both Harry and his brother William tried to convince their father not to make her queen, but their effort was in vain. Years later, the Duke of Sussex is not only estranged from his family, but some claim that his exile was not entirely voluntary.

| Europa Press

Versions circulating in the court suggest that Camilla may have worked in the shadows to prevent Harry from returning. The question many are asking is: was it really the prince who decided to leave or was it his stepmother who pushed him away?

The Silent Ban That Separated Prince Harry from His Family

The publication of the book Spare, written by Harry, marked a turning point in the relationship between him and Camilla. In its pages, the Duke of Sussex described her as a "wicked stepmother," which ended any possibility of reconciliation. Far from ignoring these accusations, the queen consort is said to have taken discreet reprisals.

According to Buckingham sources, Camilla has imposed a series of restrictions that prevent any rapprochement between Prince Harry and King Charles III. Among these measures would be the prohibition of the Duke and Meghan Markle using royal properties when visiting the United Kingdom and Harry's exclusion from key family events. It is said that Camilla convinced her husband to withdraw the prince's privileges and public funding, leaving him completely out of the monarchical circle.

| Europa Press

Camilla and Her Rise Within the Monarchy

While Prince Harry sees a possible return becoming increasingly distant, Camilla has been gaining influence within the royal family. With Charles III's cancer diagnosis, the queen consort has assumed a more prominent role, displacing important figures like Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Camilla's rise has not been by chance. With the death of Elizabeth II and the king's delicate health, she has consolidated her position as a very powerful figure in the British monarchy. Close sources claim that her intention is to maintain control over 'The Firm' and ensure that those who may pose a threat, like Harry and Meghan, are kept off the board.

For the Duke of Sussex, regaining his relationship with his father is practically impossible while Camilla continues to pull the strings in Buckingham. The distance with Charles III is not only geographical but also emotional. Prince Harry feels that his father has prioritized his marriage to Camilla over his own bond with him.